Apple's MacBook has been leaked a lot to bring new features, but one of the most recurring ones is its smaller notch with its FaceTime HD Camera to be floating atop the screen. This means that Apple would reduce the screen's bezels and make it maximize the entire size of the display, unlike its previous releases.

The first design of a floating notch and almost bezel-less design was with the iPhone X, but it has not been done with personal computers like the MacBook and iMac. The 2018 smartphone was one of the first takes of Apple with bezel-less designs, which have been continued until the latest release of the iPhone 13 last September.

MacBook to Go with Floating Notch?

Apple was rumored last year by the REvil ransomware that has attacked Quanta computer, a known supplier of the Cupertino giant. The leak has focused on a look on a bezel-less MacBook laptop that has changed the way a computer looks, as it was traditionally made by Apple.

Now, those rumors and speculations have been circulating online, as Apple is preparing for its next event that was highly speculated for the MacBook and its latest or upcoming designs. According to Mac Rumors, the MacBook Pro would be the device that would be updated for Monday's events, but nothing is yet confirmed.

That being said, it would be focusing on the smaller notch that would go along with the new design of the MacBook Pro, something that has been long-running for the company for more than six years now. The rumors have also focused on the new notch for a long time now, and it has been the focus of what people have been looking for in the next design.

Bezel-less Design for the MacBook?

A bezel-less design for the MacBook has focused on its notch to be smaller and have the camera and the green light indicator to be on one notch, while the rest of the screens maximize the space. That being said, it would be like the design of the iPhone devices, and unlike tablets or other laptops that have a "puncher hole" type of camera.

The MacBooks have had bezels, and it has thinned out through the progression of its design.

Now, it is rumored to remove it on its next release, something that is unlike its designs and releases. Nevertheless, it is only a few hours before Monday's October event, something that would bring new advancements on the MacBook Pro and the rumored new AirPods for this event.

Apple's Unleashed Event Oct. 18

Apple's Unleased event is happening this Monday, October 18, at 10 AM Pacific Time (1 PM EST).

The table is already set, and its live stream for the event is already available via the Apple website and other placeholders of the company. What is not yet confirmed is the new AirPods and MacBook Pro, something that Apple keeps in secret until Monday.

People are invited to witness this, as a lot of changes for the MacBook Pro are coming if Unleashed is for that.

