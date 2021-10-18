Artificial Intelligence (AI) for breast cancer detection is not a new thing anymore, but for the United Kingdom, it is a new path to take, especially as it has a shortage of Radiologists for detecting it. The problem of breast cancer can affect almost anyone, and there are no exact preventions for it, as women can only lower their risk of developing it.

Breast cancer has been a massive focus of the latest health tech solutions, and it is to help doctors detect and interpret results, data, and observations from tools and machines. Artificial Intelligence has been long used for health technology which is intended to make the daily process of addressing concerns easier and better.

AI for Breast Cancer

AI for breast cancer has been a focus by scholars, developers, researchers, and others who contribute to the field. The Imperial College of London, among other partners, has helped in developing the AI, and their research for breast cancer has gained funding from the NHS or National Health Service of the country.

The focus of AI is not to replace doctors from their jobs, rather to help them detect the disease earlier or first hand. Sometimes looking at x-rays and feeling the organ for any signs of the condition may be vague or not reveal a lot to the doctor, but there already is something going on.

The purpose of the AI is to show the data and interpret it, as well as making either a prognosis or diagnosis with regards to the lab tests taken by the patient. This means that it would be more likely that it can be understood by health professionals, as these AIs may help in bringing new things to be discovered by those in the field.

AI for Radiologist Shortage in the UK

The Royal College of Radiologists has mentioned that in the UK, there is a massive shortage of experts and professionals in the industry of radiology. This means that several labs and data that need processing gets backed up or has a hard time releasing to patients as they have no one to attend to for it.

This means that the AI would be a massive help in making sure that the interpretations or results of the test would be read and understood by the doctors. It only shows that AI is evolving, but not necessarily here to replace the humans that gave them purpose and jobs to do.

The shortage of Radiologists may be answered by AI, but it is only so much that the tech can do and still needs their human counterparts for the job.

AI a Massive Health in Modern Tech

Artificial Intelligence has a long history and list for the innovations it has brought for health and other concerns that have now been helping the society for better integration. The focus of AI is to help human lives to be better and easier and not necessarily "phasing" them out of their jobs.

