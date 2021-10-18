The PS5 will have new stocks to arrive on GameStop, and it will be featuring the new consoles with bundles of games and titles that the retail gaming company is here to offer. The restock would be happening physically and in-store, and this is something that GameStop has not done as much for the modern consoles since its release.

The PlayStation still has stocks amidst the chip shortage and crisis that its manufacturers are experiencing, as stocks get released in small batches. It was rumored that Sony is already seeking the help of those that have expertise in this problem, and that is TSMC, a known semiconductor company from Taiwan.

GameStop PS5 Bundles in Store Restock

Wario64, a known leaker via Twitter, has claimed that GameStop will have a restock this Friday, October 22, and it would be a different one from the usual availability of the company. Why is that? It is because GameStop has it on a physical and in-store setup that was not observed as much before.

The bundle would bring a console, a game, its controller, and other accessories from the box. This means that it would be a complete set for gamers. Moreover, the restock by GameStop would be on selected stores only, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Antonio.

Read Also: Apple Music Will Soon Be Added in PS5 Console's Music Menu

GameStop

Availability: Currently sold-out, next drop is on Friday, October 22; Frequently offers console-only or bundles in weekly intervals. Restocks are on Wednesdays but have not shown any movement for this week. Showcase may affect stock availability.

Price: $499 | $399

GameStop's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Stock Availability from Other Retailers

Best Buy

Availability: Currently sold-out, next restock rumors to drop this week. High chance of restocks every week. Initially had PS5 stock availability in-store. Both the Standard and Digital Editions were available on the company's last restock.

Price: $499 | $399

Best Buy's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Sony Direct

Availability: Remains unknown, recently had a few stock drops in the past week, but there are no guaranteed consoles this week.

Price: $499 | $399

Sony Direct's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

Target

Availability: Currently unavailable. Thursday is the day Target is known to restock the console and offer it to its customers.

Price: $499 | $399

Target's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart

Availability: Currently unavailable, unknown date of restocking, but check for updates via Twitter and retail e-shop as Walmart frequently updates. Walmart is known to drop the PS5 restocks during Thursdays and on weekends, but no reports for this week.

Price: $499 | $399

Walmart's PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

Related Article: PS5 Consoles Are Experiencing an Old PS4 Double-Install Bug

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.