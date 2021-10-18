PS5 owners have been reporting the apparent "return" of an old bug that's been fixed from the last-gen PS4.

According to a report by The Express UK, the bug is leaving PS5 owners with less drive space after installing backwards-compatible PS4 games from a disc. In other words, games are installed twice, with users having to manually delete them from their consoles.

As such, this only affects PS5 disc models and not the all-digital ones. It also seems to only affect PS4 games with corresponding next-gen upgrades.

What happens here is that the PS5 console will install the next-gen version of games first, but would then erroneously copy the last-gen version as well.

Given the fact that Sony's current-gen gaming console only has 825 GB of storage (only 667 GB of this is even usable for games), this could be a very annoying bug to deal with for PlayStation 5 owners.

This bug, according to users, should have already been removed by Sony with a corresponding system update back in February, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

Even if Sony has been quite controversial with their recent announcements regarding PS4 to PS5 upgrades for specific games, a lot of people are still going for them.

However, Sony did claim that this bug happens in "rare cases." At times, the console will reportedly install PS4 versions of games accidentally, only to correct this automatically in the middle of an install, writes TechRadar.

What Happens When This Bug Hits?

Most of the time, it seems like games would double-install under users' noses, with console owners being none the wiser, as per the TechRadar report.

They'll only know about the problem when the problematic game flashes a warning on the screen, asking them if they want to play the last-gen or current-gen version.

But when this happens, users will then have to go digging into their storage management settings to delete the last-gen version of the games. While this isn't exactly hard to do, it can be a bit of a hassle because people would likely rather play games than deal with a problem like it.

In the incredibly rare event that this happens to you more often than expected, you can fix the problem by updating the system software. There's a high likelihood that you haven't installed the fix for it yet if this is the situation you're facing.

Only One of Even More Bugs

The double-install bug is just one of many bugs that have plagued Sony's current-gen system since it first released last year.

Android Central has released a list of the most well-known errors being experienced by the PlayStation 5. Among them include the console's Rest Mode making the system crash, overheating issues, and failing to read Blu-Ray discs.

Even the PS5's excellent DualSense Controller has fallen victim to errors, with the most gnarly being controller drift. Imagine having to deal with that in an intense multiplayer match.

