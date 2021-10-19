Google Chat fans would be excited with this new simple but useful feature for Google Chat Direct Messages, as well as Googe Spaces.

"You can now mark a Google Chat direct message (DM) or Space as read or unread on mobile and on the web," said the giant tech manufacturer.

Google confirmed the new feature on Oct. 18. However, the developer hasn't confirmed if all Chat users can now access it. But, you can still easily check it by reading through this guide.

The "Mark as Unread" and "Mark as Read" features are not really new functionalities since other competitor messaging applications already offer them. But, Google Chat is currently one of the most used apps for work environments.

This means that the new message features would greatly help not only regular users but as well as employees that are relying on Google Chat.

Google Chat Rolls Out New 'Mark as Unread' Feature

According to 9To5Google's latest report, the new "Mark as Unread" feature of Google Chat would serve as an additional reminder that you already check your DMs or Google Spaces chat messages. On the other hand, you can also use the "Mark as Read" feature to exclude your already accessed chat boxes.

Google Workspace Updates confirmed that these new functionalities are now available for desktop and mobile versions of Google Chat. The latest integration of the search engine provider for its popular messaging app is just one of the innovations it is working on.

In other news, Google confirms that Chromebook has received an accessibility feature specifically designed for consumers with dyslexia. On the other hand, Google TV now has multi-user profile support.

Mobile and Desktop Accessibility

Using the new Google Chat "Mark as Unread" feature is quite easy to do in mobile and desktop versions. When it comes to smartphones, all you need to do is long-press on a direct message box. This will make the "Mark as Unread" option appear.

On the other hand, desktop users must hover over their Google Chat DMs or Google Spaces messages to make the new option appear. They can either choose the "Mark as Unread" or the "Mark as Read" button.

