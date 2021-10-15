(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) WhatsApp Encrypted Backups for Data Stored on Google Drive or iCloud | Random 64-Digit Keys Used

WhatsApp is rolling out new end-to-end encryption backups for data being stored on Google Drive or iCloud. Users can get their random 64-digit keys that are used for them to handle their data personally.

Google Drive or iCloud Backup Data

WhatsApp has just recently stated that it is starting to slowly roll out new encrypted backups feature it detailed in September 2021. The company noted in a recent blog post that they are making available another extra, optional layer of security in order to protect backups that are stored on Google Drive or iCloud with a safer end-to-end encryption.

It was noted that other global messaging services at this particular scale provide the level of security for their own users' messages, voice messages, media, video calls, and even chat backups. Users will now have a choice for how the encryption key that is used will be stored.

Random 64-Digit Keys Given

According to ZDNet, the simplest form is for users to keep a record of the given random 64-digit key themselves. This is akin to how Signal already handles its own backups, which users would need to re-enter in order to restore the backup data.

A different alternative would be for the random key to actually be stored in WhatsApp's own infrastructure which is dubbed as a hardware security model-based Backup Key Vault that would then be accessible through a user-created password. For certain redundancy purposes, WhatsApp noted that the key would be actually distributed through a number of data centers that operate on a certain consensus model.

WhatsApp on Storing of Backups

WhatsApp noted that it would only know that a certain key exists in its vault but they would not know what the key is itself. The backups would then store message text including photos and videos that are received, according to WhatsApp. WhatsApp, however, was fined $267 million for not being transparent when it came to the app's data sharing with Facebook.

With over 2 billion users, it was noted that WhatsApp is excited to give people even more choices in order to protect their own privacy. It was noted that they will be rolling this feature out slowly to those that have the latest version of WhatsApp. A new WhatsApp update includes new colors and chat bubbles as well as a better management of disappearing messages.

WhatsApp iOS and Android

More information regarding how one can protect their chat backups with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android can be found in an FAQ page linked by WhatsApp. Another link was provided to give more information about how the company will build it.

WhatsApp was actually built on a simple idea, according to the blog post, and it is that what is shared with family and friends would remain between them. Five years ago, it was noted that they had added end-to-end encryption by default which currently protects over 100 billion messages in a day as they travel between a total of over 2 billion users.

