Apple's unvaccinated employees will have to undergo more COVID-19 testing frequency as it will be required for them to enter the offices of the Cupertino tech giant.

It is worth noting that Apple has yet to require its employees to get their vaccines. Instead, the iPhone maker is adding a new protocol that would ensure that its offices are free from the raging threat of the novel coronavirus.

Apple's Unvaccinated Employees and Daily COVID-19 Tests

As per the latest report of Bloomberg, Apple will soon force its corporate employees, who marked themselves as unvaccinated from COVID-19, to take tests each day that they will report to work.

What's more, the latest protocol will also apply to employees that refused to tell the Cupertino giant about their vaccination status.

On the other hand, the Apple employees who declared themselves vaccinated will need to test themselves less frequently than those without a COVID-19 jab. To be precise, vaccinated staff will only need to take their rapid test once a week.

Bloomberg further revealed in its report that Apple has already notified its employees regarding the more frequent testing requirement, noting that it will take effect on Nov. 1.

Apple's Unvaccinated Employees in Retail Stores

Meanwhile, the employees of Apple in its retail store have a different protocol to follow compared to their corporate staff.

Instead of having to undergo COVID testing on a daily basis, retail employees will only need to test twice a week to report to their duties at work.

On the other hand, the vaccinated staff on Apple stores will likewise need to take their rapid COVID tests once a week.

Apple Employees' Vaccination Status

On top of that, the Cupertino giant is giving its employees until Oct. 24 to voluntarily provide their vaccination status to the tech firm before the new testing requirement rolls out, according to 9to5Mac.

It is worth noting that Apple previously delayed the deadline for its program to ask for the vaccination status of its employees last Sept.

However, it turns out that the tech giant has already decided on a new deadline for it as the testing requirement is about to take place in the next month.

Last Sept. 2, Apple announced that it will be asking for the vaccine information of its employees, but noted that their staff could opt not to provide their status.

Nevertheless, it turns out that those who will not give out their jab info will be considered by the company as unvaccinated, which also applies to the latest testing rules.

Since last August, Apple has been consistent with its move not to apply any vaccine mandate on its workforce. Instead, the iPhone maker will focus on ramping up the COVID tests for its employees.

