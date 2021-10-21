Roblox is known for being widely considered as a game for children or is safe for the little ones as it is an online game-building title. However, its safety is now being questioned after several alleged reports that it contains NSFW and underground content that shows the lewd and highly sexual simulation of the game made by its players.

The popular online simulation game, Roblox, has been involved in a lot of problems in the past, and one of them was a copyright infringement on music where producers, writers, and singers have not been asked for permission in the streams.

Initially, Roblox was considered the next "Minecraft," but a lot has been argued over this statement as these games are different ones. They both have online and open-world capabilities, but "Minecraft" is more of a sandbox while Roblox is more of a simulation.

Roblox NSFW, Underground Content

According to a report by TODAY, a 17-year-old user of "Roblox" has accidentally discovered a place that is called "condo games," and it resembles a virtual "strip club" inside it. Upon joining the game, it showed a bedroom that has different characters like a dog and a female.

However, upon clicking the said girl avatar, it bared its chest and showed the minor NSFW content and on-screen nudity.

This was said to be one of the many underground contents that users of Roblox have been building inside the online simulation game. The NSFW content is also referred to as the "scented games", and it is a place where users see the different side of "Roblox" in the platform.

Is This True?

"Roblox's" community standards and "For Parents" page continually check on the online game's content, ensuring that it is safe for everyone to use and would not be the place to discover lewd things. Moreover, the company has content filters that do not allow excessive violence, nudity, pornography, and other harmful content on its platform.

And while there is no statement from Roblox yet, the game remains as a game for all ages that has content which anyone can view.

It may be so that contributing developers have been able to sneak it into the system and remain undetected by the filters and the game's actual developers. For now, it remains speculation for the popular simulation game.

Is Roblox Safe for Children?

"Roblox" is marketed as a wholesome game that mostly focuses on being an online simulation game for children. It has been like this since its creation, and while grownups also join the game, they are bound by the content filter that focuses on a safe and healthy environment for all ages.

The game is still intended to be played by gamers of all ages and promote a place where everyone can come together to build and play.

