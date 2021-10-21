(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Google Stadia

Google Stadia, which is Google's internal game development studio, was shut down earlier this year.

Phil Harrison, the Stadia general manager, said that the company planned to work with several partners seeking a gaming solution created on Stadia's advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools.

Customers will begin to see the strategy in action, as Google is now licensing the technology of Stadia to other companies.

Google Stadia is Licensed

According to 9to5 Google, AT&T is using the tech to offer its customers the chance to stream the game "Batman: Arkham Knight" for free.

Customers can play the video game for a limited time only and up to 1080p through Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

An AT&T spokesperson told IGN that the game is powered by Google Stadia's technology. For the demo, AT&T created a front-end experience that allows games to play the video game directly from the company's website, and the game can be played virtually on any desktop computer or laptop.

Also Read: Google Stadia's New Native Smart TV App is Here! Is This Bad News for Xbox and PlayStation?

Unfortunately, subscribers can't take advantage of the offer on their smartphones, despite it looking like a great opportunity for AT&T to show the consumers its network capabilities. AT&T offered six months of Stadia Pro access to fiber and 5G internet users earlier this year.

Harrison revealed that in February, offering game streaming technology to other companies without Stadia branding was the best path to building Stadia in a sustainable business that helps grow the gaming industry.

Even though Google is not making its own games anymore, it still continues to add games to third-party stores, according to Engadget.

Why Google Stadia Shut Down

Google has a history of producing failed gaming products. Despite that, the tech company aims to evolve with the times in its effort to stay at the cutting edge of technology, according to ArsTechnica.

The infamous Google Graveyard has 200 entries, and the signs show that its gaming streaming service is down that route too.

The Google Stadia model, just like Google Graveyard, seemed very promising at first and one that suits great for a company with enough budget.

Google Stadia was launched in 2019, and it received mixed reviews from critics and gamers.

However, Google has recently announced that all of its first-party studios would stop getting investment and that the service would be a means to stream third-party games, which is a far cry from that which was promised.

While there is a little chance that Google may salvage Stadia in the near future, its failures are due to a single overarching issue.

The initial premise was really promising, as streaming games through the cloud is becoming more viable every day.

However, Google rushed the service out as fast as possible, which did hold a lot of problems that contributed to its downfall.

Google Stadia did not have much to show for itself except for its amazing technology, as there were not as many games that were available on the service.

Google invested so much money in bringing games on the service from third-party developers, like "Red Dead Redemption 2," which cost the company millions of dollars.

Also, Google promised its customers exclusive titles for the service, and fans did receive a horror game, "Gylt." However, the game was mediocre and is not as enticing to sign up for Stadia.

Related Article: Google Stadia is Working on New Feature that Lets You Send Friend Requests to People You Know Via Email

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.