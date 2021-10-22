The "Uncharted" movie adaptation, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has released its official trailer ahead of the film's 2022 release.

The film also stars Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. Banderas will play the villain of the film, who has yet to be named as of press time.

The "Uncharted" movie adaptation is meant to serve as an origin story and prequel to the video game series.

'Uncharted' Movie Trailer

The 2022 "Uncharted" movie has released its first official trailer ahead of its February 2022 release. The film serves as an origin story and prequel to the hugely popular video game series of the same name.

The film stars Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as a younger version of Victor "Sully" Sullivan, who is known to be Nathan's mentor in the video games. The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

The movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer and will be distributed next year by Sony Pictures.

For fans of the "Uncharted" video game series, this is not the first time that they will encounter the younger versions of Nathan and Sully. The third game in the video game series, "Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception," tells the story of how Nathan and Sully met and even let players play as the young Nathan.

'Uncharted' Video Game Series

The "Uncharted" video game is a series of action-adventure games developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Entertainment Incorporated. The games in the series are playable on PlayStation consoles.

The first game in the series, "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune," was released in 2007. It was followed by "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves" two years later. "Drake's Deception" was released in 2011, and the final game that features Nathan Drake, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," came out in 2016.

An expansion to the fourth game, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," was released a year after and features Chloe Frazer, one of the supporting characters of the video game series.

Video Game References in the Movie Trailer

Hawk-eyed fans of the video game might have posted a couple of references in the movie adaptation's trailer.

According to an article by Kotaku, the following references have been made in the film's trailer. Fair warning to those who have yet to play any of the games in the series.

Nathan Drake's family ring - Nathan's "sic parvis magna" ring features prominently in the first and third games in the series.

The cargo plane from "Uncharted 3" - Is actually a scene that is lifted directly from the game, according to Kotaku.

Bar reference - While Sully and Nathan never met in a bar in Manhattan in the games as they apparently will in the movie, bars feature in the third and fourth games of the series.

