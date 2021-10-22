(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Apple iPhone SE 3 to Feature XR Design and be the Last LCD Smartphone | Rumors Point Towards Touch ID as Well

Rumors have started to go around about the Apple iPhone SE 3, including the one stating that the smartphone will feature a certain iPhone XR-like design and include Touch ID. The smartphone is also said to be Apple's last iPhone that uses an LCD display.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen

According to the Chinese site known as MyDrivers, Apple's very own third-gen iPhone SE will be featuring a somewhat iPhone-XR-like design. The phone is expected to have Touch ID and will be the company's last iPhone to ever use an LCD display.

A machine translation of the particular report explains that the whole design of the third-gen iPhone SE is actually based on the iPhone XR. The phone will reportedly be featuring a Touch ID fingerprint scanner that is expected to be built into the side button along with an LCD display, 5G connectivity, and an A15 Bionic chip.

Last iPhone with LCD Display

According to the story by MacRumors, the report stated that the device will be Apple's last iPhone with an LCD display. Future iPhones were said to be moving towards OLED or other types of more advanced display tech.

MyDrivers even acknowledged that the particular assertion stands in contrast to some other recent claims stating that the third-gen iPhone SE would still continue the current design of the second-generation model. It was also insisted that this was correct. The Apple M1 MacBook can cost up to $6,099 with 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and the M1 Max chip.

Touch ID Scanner Included

As of the moment, the iPhone SE shares the exact same design as the iPhone 8, which is currently discontinued. This includes a Touch ID scanner that is built into the Home Button. Rumors regarding the design of the next iPhone SE have all been muddled.

Rumors from reliable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young initially state that the device could feature a 6.1-inch display just like the iPhone XR and include a Touch ID side button. This 2021, both Kuo and Young reportedly withdrew those expectations noting that the third-gen iPhone SE would have the same design as the current model instead but with a Home Button.

iPhone SE Expectations

A lot of the confusion around the iPhone SE could be explained by the 6.1-inch model potentially being the iPhone SE fourth-generation model. Young currently expects a fourth-generation iPhone SE to launch in 2023 while featuring a 6.1-inch display and a hole-punch front-facing camera. The article by MacRumor notes that MyDrivers still has a mixed track record.

While Apple seems unaffected by the global chip shortage, other companies are now struggling to keep up with demand. The Raspberry Pi 4 is reportedly raising its price from $35 to $45.

