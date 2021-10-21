"Genshin Impact" could have the most-awaited new character, Yunjin. This new hero was already revealed back in January by a data miner named Lumie.

Cual creen que sea la vision de Yunjin viajeros, Cryo o Anemo se ha debatido mucho sobre esto ya que hasta el momento nadie sabe

Solo nos queda esperar a nuestra "idol" de liyue@GenshinImpact #yunjin #genshinleaks #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6ifdPuEmmp — ST_Arys (@ST_MiHoyo) October 18, 2021

The anonymous individual showed some renders of the new character on his Twitter account. Based on the photos and videos he released, Yunjin would have a goth appearance, with black, pink, red, and purple as her main color scheme for the whole outfit.

Meanwhile, other leakers believe that Yunjin would be a five-star Polearm user. MiHoYo is also expected to integrate geo abilities into the new character.

So, I took a closer look at Yunjin´s vision and took some of the visions travelers expected her to be.

The result came close to Anemo and Dendro#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/RXcWoDptzF — Tea🍵 (@Yoiyu_) October 18, 2021

Before you check the remaining leaks about the new "Genshin Impact" hero, you need to remember that all the details mentioned below are not confirmed by MiHoYo yet.

'Genshin Impact' Yunjin Leaks

According to PC Games' latest report, Tangzu, another reliable data miner, claimed that MiHoYo would include a new character banner in the upcoming "Genshin Impact" 2.4 updates.

Also Read: 'Genshin Impact' 2.1 Thunder Manifestation Boss Guide: How To Defeat, Storm Beads Location, and Strategies

Some rumors claimed that the 2.4 banner is specifically for Yunjin. However, Tangzu said that he hadn't seen the character's element or rarity. But, he also believes that it would be the alleged Polearm character.On the other hand, another leaker named Ubatcha stated the arrival of Yunjin would also include a new map area in "Genshin Impact" 2.4. The data miner added that this could specifically be the rumored Chasm.

As of the moment, MiHoYo is quite busy with other enhancements for its popular adventure title. These include the arrival of the new "Genshin Impact" 120 FPS feature for iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro.

On the other hand, the giant game developer also confirmed another "Genshin Impact" character named Arataki Itto.

Other 'Genshin Impact' Updates

Kotaku reported that MiHoYo's new update in the game's 2.2 version offers deep respect for the Japanese culture.

The new Inazuma region, based in Japan, received an update that corrects how the Japanese NPC characters carry their swords.

Now, the Samurai characters in "Genshin Impact" wear their swords based on the clothes they wear. These include different varieties, such as sword facing up, facing down, and more.

For more news updates about "Genshin Impact" and other topics related to it, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' Xingqiu Birthday Special Rewards and Other Details!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.