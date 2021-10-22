SpaceX Starbase is now under construction in Boca Chica, Texas, and it is also known as the formerly named new headquarters of the Elon Musk-owned space company. The CEO has also snapped a photo of the Starship standing atop the construction site that is highly signifying its soon use, despite the FAA reviewing its case for now.

SpaceX Starbase: Under Construction

Elon Musk is known to tease people with regards to his tweets and revelations, but on his recent tweet, it was a full and clear message that SpaceX is already setting up Starbase. The SpaceX CEO has shown everyone that the launch site of its upcoming missions and the new headquarters of SpaceX is already under construction.

Musk has shown a photo of the Starship on the construction site of Starbase, and this teases something on the future of the company, especially amidst this licensing fiasco that they have. For now, the public has to keep their eyes peeled to the announcement of the FAA, especially with the future of SpaceX and the Starship mission.

Starbase under construction pic.twitter.com/cFXJKvYJjY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021



Starbase to Host SpaceX's Starship Launch Site

Starbase is what Musk calls the complex of SpaceX, especially with its headquarters being on Boca Chica, Texas, focusing on a place where it would hold its missions. That being said, Starbase is also known as a launch site for different SpaceX vessels, particularly the Starship.

Musk said that if the license were awarded to them, the test flight would immediately happen within a month or so, giving people the test flight of the Starship.

Starship, the Full Stack, Elon Musk, and the Mars Mission

The Starship is known to be a spacecraft that stands 120 meters already as it is fully stacked atop the Super Heavy Booster rocket and is going to be the tallest standing rocket ship in the world. However, it is not yet operational, and it is because of the FAA's licensing that is now undergoing investigation and opening the floor for public opinions.

That being said, Musk and SpaceX are at a standstill, especially as the company is all ready for its test flights that would determine its performance and capabilities when going on its actual mission. The spacecraft can currently bring 150 tons of cargo if it is intended for a reusable purpose and 250 tons as an expendable spacecraft.

The next destination of SpaceX is Mars, and it would do so despite not being on the moon or having a mission for itself toward the lunar surface. And while it would bring a lander for NASA, SpaceX would be going the leap and heading straight for its intended mission for the Red Planet with Starship as its vessel.

