More Nintendo Switch games are coming this November as October nears its end, including gaming titles like "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl"--among others.

Nintendo Switch Games

The Nintendo Switch gaming console continues to dominate the market along with other close rivals like the PS5 and Xbox with its sought-after exclusive titles.

For instance, a Nintendo Switch gaming title, "Mario Kart 8," previously reclaimed the top spot in the United Kingdom sales charts last Sept. 28

Not to mention that the latest Nintendo Switch OLED still sells like pancakes even if there are not many significant hardware upgrades, except for the notable new screen technology.

To be precise, the new variant of the Switch now sports an OLED display, replacing the LCD panel of its previous versions.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games (November 2021)

On top of that, there are more upcoming gaming titles coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. And here are some of the best to look forward to in November.

World War Z

Although this third-shooter gaming title has been available on both the PS4 and the Xbox One for two years now, Nintendo Switch users have yet to get in on their handheld consoles.

That said, the "World War Z" is finally coming to the Switch on Nov. 2, carrying a price tag of $39.99, as per EssentiallySports.

Shin Megami Tensei V

The fifth installment of the Shin Megami Tensei series is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11 to the tune of $59.99.

For the uninitiated, the "Shin Megami Tensei V" is an upcoming role-playing game that carries a post-apocalyptic vibe.

'NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+'

A new NASCAR gaming title is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, allowing its players to experience everything that was included in the "NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition."

On top of that, the "NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+" comes with an additional 2021 roster of the NASCAR Cup Series Cars, along with the paint schemes from this year.

The upcoming NASCAR game is scheduled to roll out on the Switch on Nov. 19, which sells for $39.99.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Nintendo Switch is also getting a Star Wars title that fans of the franchise might want to check out.

It is worth noting that the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" was first released for both the PC and Xbox way back in 2003.

And after a couple of years, the game that both BioWare and LucasArts collaborated on is now making its way to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11 for a $14.99 price.

Pokèmon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokèmon first announced its remake of the "Pokèmon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl '' for the Switch last February as the franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary, according to NintendoLife.

The 2021 remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS Pokèmon game titles are set to release on Nov. 19 with a price tag of $59.99.

