Nintendo Switch Online is expected to feature exciting titles from Game Boy and Game Boy Color platforms. Tom Phillips first confirmed this information, one of the most reliable game insiders working for Eurogamer, a news publishing website.



"Fwiw, N64, and Mega Drive were the two NSO platforms I'd heard about alongside Game Boy/Color. I'd imagine N64/Mega Drive is being rolled out first as they're more enticing things to prompt people to upgrade," he said via his official Twitter account.

On the other hand, Phillips said that he still doesn't have any idea if the Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles would be included in the regular Switch Online subscription or if they would be added to a higher pricing tier service.

His latest post was able to attract some Nintendo fans, making them share their opinions.

"the Nintendo 64 on Switch is just gonna end up being first-party Nintendo games and then a bunch of super weird B-tier stuff from random third parties nobody's ever heard of" oh you mean the N64's actual library? — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) September 25, 2021

One of the commentators claimed that NEOGO would not be on the starter tier since the available titles on the gaming service of Nintendo are already on the ACA banner of Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online To Offer Game Boy/Color Titles

According to Nintendo Life's latest report, Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are likely part of the current Switch Online subscription.

Also Read: Nintendo Game Boy Advance Is Getting a NEW Game

But, it is still unclear if these new games would make the popular subscription service more expensive.

However, many reliable leakers, including "Nate the Hate," who also accurately predicted the arrival of Nintendo 64, are now supporting this idea.

Fwiw, N64 and Mega Drive were the two NSO platforms I'd heard about alongside Game Boy/Color. I'd imagine N64/Mega Drive are being rolled out first as they're more enticing things to prompt people to upgrade — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) September 23, 2021

As of the moment, Nintendo Switch Online offers a lot of benefits that gamers could certainly take advantage of.

I would assume neogeo is a non starter since all those games are already on switch under the ACA banner. — Casey A. (@badnewsjones) September 26, 2021

These include online gameplay connectivity, a curate game library, as well as advanced online data backup.

Issues of Nintendo Switch Online

Comicbook reported that the popular Switch Online service still has some issues on its platform, which really disappoints some consumers.

One of these is the additional fee for those who want to access all the features of Nintendo Switch Online. However, the giant title developer confirmed that the base version would still be free.

For more news updates about Nintendo Switch Online and other similar subscription services, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Nintendo Shuts Down Project+ Tournament for Riptide's Smash Event; Old Game's Mod Not Allowed for Game Fest

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.