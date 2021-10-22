(Photo : Image from Amazon Website) USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter Has a Hidden SSD Slot | Here's What SSDs are Compatible with Satechi's Extension

Laptops can be tricky in which there is a limited amount of space for upgrades. You might max out your laptop's memory spaces, but for some, this might not be enough. Satechi's USB-C hybrid multiport adapter allows you to add yet another SSD to your unit.

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter

According to the story by 9to5Mac, Satechi is actually out with a really interesting take on the whole USB-C hub. Coming with quite a compact design, the said USB-C hybrid multiport adapter is going to feature an integrated SSD slot that would work as external storage alongside the extra I/O.

Satechi reportedly launched quite a clever new USB-C hub, and it comes in both space gray and black. The device was even built with data storage top of mind. The new USB-C hybrid multiport adapter now features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates that go up to 5GBps.

Hybrid Multiport Adapter Includes Two USB-A 3.0 Data Ports

The speed is said to help easily increase memory storage and hold very important file backups quite safely in just one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter will also additionally include two different USB-A 3.0 data ports.

The data ports will reportedly be for more data transfer options through the USB devices' peripherals. This would make it even easier to import as well as save files coming from other devices, drives, and much more. AMD is also expected to release the Ryzen 7000 mobile series that could include 16-core Zen4 Raphael-H chips.

Satechi Can Use SATA M.2 SSDs But No NVMEs

The enclosure reportedly works with SATA M.2 SSDs, including 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280. Quite unfortunately, however, it won't be able to support NVME SSDs, which run much faster than SATA M.2 SSDs.

While users are still limited to 5GBps data speeds along with a brand new USB-C multiport adapter, it is definitely known as a sharp little hub capable of being a great backup option. The article by 9to5Mac states that it is a great backup option when speed isn't really a priority while taking care of some basic I/O needs.

USB-C PD Charges Up to 100W

The device will reportedly be a USB-C PD that is charging up to 100W while also including two USB-A 3.0 ports of 5GBps. The device can reportedly also support HDMI at 4K 60Hz and costs a whopping $89.99. The Apple M1 MacBook can go up to $6,099 with 64GB RAM, an 8TB SSD, and the M1 Max chips.

For those that want to find out more about the USB-C multiport adapter, take a look at the official video by Satechi. The Satechi USB-C multiport adapter is now available directly from the company or on Satechi's Amazon store.

