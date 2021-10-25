Global aircraft maintenance and asset management provider Magnetic MRO is to start applying mixed reality-based aircraft skin inspection software developed by AerinX. With the unique high-tech system, external aircraft inspection processes can be significantly accelerated and streamlined. The companies have signed the partnership agreement in Amsterdam at the MRO Europe conference & exhibition.

There is a growing demand by airlines and MRO companies, and other related players to enhance maintenance efficiency and productivity with digital solutions, as this can mean an important competitive advantage. Experts estimate the volume of the MRO software market to amount to USD 8.0 billion by 2025.

Budapest-based AerinX is one of the key innovators in the area. The company's first product is a mixed reality (MR) based software that makes external surface inspections on aircraft faster, simpler, more precise, and better-documented. The ground-breaking technology helps maintenance engineers identify damages precisely and accurately and reduces maintenance downtime up to 80 percent.

The high-tech system project frames, stringers, and previous damages on the aircraft with advanced computer vision. Moreover, it automatically registers newly discovered damages and determines their exact location. The AerinX software also facilitates damage assessment with a preloaded manufacturer SRM database.

The company now has just entered into a cooperation with global aircraft maintenance and asset management provider, Magnetic MRO.

"We are excited about our partnership with AerinX as their MR-based inspection solution challenges the conventional ways of aircraft inspections. It makes the whole process faster for our technicians as well as has the potential to digitalize the entire process for improved efficiency", shared Sergei Shkolnik, Base Maintenance Director at Magnetic MRO.

After several years of research and development, AerinX has entered the market with its high-tech product this year. AerinX high-tech smart inspection solution is already in use in several locations within the European Union and in the Gulf region.

"AerinX is a unique and highly innovative supporting tool and system for aerospace engineers using 3D models and mixed reality technology. With our support technicians can focus on the high value-added tasks where their experience is required the most. Based on our end-to-end approach, we cover the time-consuming tasks which an aircraft technician encounters during an outer surface inspection process. We are very excited about our fresh partnership with Magnetic MRO, as they are a significant global player keen to use latest technology", highlighted Bence Kiss, Co-founder, and CEO of AerinX.

AerinX also prepares for a funding round within the coming months involving an international strategic investor to accelerate its global market penetration.

