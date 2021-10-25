SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-3 mission on Halloween. The Crew-3 mission aims to bring four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew-3 mission is set to launch from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch time is currently set at 12:10 a.m. EDT.

The four crew members of the mission will be boarding a Crew Dragon capsule that has been named Endurance. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the mission to space.

SpaceX's Crew-3 Mission Launch

SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station on Halloween.

According to a report by Space, the Crew-3 mission launch is currently scheduled to take place at 2:21 a.m. on October 31. The launch site is the Kennedy Space Center of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is located in Florida.

The Crew-3 is expected to dock at the ISS on November 1 at 12:10 a.m. EDT.

The Space report has pointed out that these details are "subject to change for weather or technical reasons."

The Crew-3 Mission

The goal of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission is to bring four astronauts to the ISS. Three of these astronauts are NASA astronauts, while the fourth crew member is an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA).

The NASA astronauts are Kayla Barron, Raja Charri, and Tom Marshburn, who will serve as the flight's mission specialist, mission commander, and pilot, respectively. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is the fourth passenger on the flight.

The four astronauts will be boarding a Crew Dragon capsule, which they have named Endurance. It will be launched to space by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The Crew-3 mission crew members are expected to stay at the ISS for six months. They will also be carrying scientific gear with them during the flight, including human research and rodent research.

The Crew-3 mission is SpaceX's first crewed flight since the success of its Inspiration4 mission. The Inspiration 4 mission, which launched on September 15, similarly had four members on its crew.

It made history as the first all-civilian crewed flight to space. Two of its passengers also made history during the flight. Haley Arceneaux is the first person with prosthetics to ever fly to space, while Sian Proctor is the first black female spacecraft pilot in history.

Related Article: SpaceX's Newest Crew Dragon Capsule is Named Endurance

How to Watch the Crew-3 Launch

Interested to watch the launch and even the docking of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission? According to the report by Space, interested viewers can watch these events take place on NASA's app and website, NASA Television, and the space agency's YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Space will also have its own webcast of the launch of the Crew-3 mission on its official website.

You can register for NASA's launch event here.

Also Read: NASA Transfers Boeing Starliner Mission Astronauts to SpaceX's Crew-5 Amid Flight Delays-Here's Why

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.