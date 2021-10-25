NASA has discovered one of the first exoplanets outside the Milky Way Galaxy, and it is using the Chandra X-Ray Observatory in partnership with the European Space Union's XMM-Newton. The new planet was discovered in Messier 51, and it is a galaxy that is nearby the Milky Way, and it is also known as the Whirlpool Galaxy.

NASA's Exoplanet Found in Messier 51, Using Chandra

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has found one of its very first exoplanets, and it is through the different approaches of space studies. Before this, the space agency had mostly used telescopes that are based on light and other focuses apart from the X-Ray that was thought to be something that can already be blocked by many interferences of nearby worlds.

However, the novel approach would focus more on x-rays, something which is a different way to look for new exoplanets.

The new exoplanet found on Messier 51 (M51) is 28 million light-years away from Earth, and this is a massively far planet to have been discovered by X-Ray technology.

Read Also: NASA Artemis 1 Mission to Launch 'Mega-Moon Rocket' in 2022-Here's What to Expect

NASA Chandra X-Ray Observatory for Deep Space

NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory is now shaping up to be a device that can find different exoplanets from farther depths of the universe. One can also say that it can soon be used for deep space, something that was never imagined that much with X-Rays.

Chandra's first is certainly not its last, as the space agency will now focus on this approach for a better view of the universe and would not be limited to light-sensing technology.

NASA and the Messier 51

NASA has been working on a lot of ways to improve space travel, discovery, reach, and even communications with its recent project known as the LCRD that would launch invisible laser beams. The venture of the company is to improve space communications, something that would enhance space travel to a better wavelength of accessibility.

The Messier 51's peculiar galaxy was dubbed as the "Whirlpool Galaxy" for plenty of reasons, and not only because of how it looks and appears. Initially, it has been the center of crazy theories and speculations that says it is the gateway into something that is far more complex than life as people know it.

Nevertheless, it is now the location where the first exoplanet was discovered outside of the Milky Way Galaxy that has utilized the Chandra X-Ray observatory, using the different approach of X-Rays. The ESA has helped in locating this with their telescope, but the novel technology here is the X-ray tech of NASA, something that can better future discoveries.

Related Article: Blue Origin Is Planning To Build Its Very Own Space Station

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.