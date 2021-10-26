Adobe MAX, the 2021 creative conference of the giant editing software company, is about to take place. The virtual event is set to happen from Oct. 26 to 28, which would detail the new updates in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and other popular editing tools.

"Join us for an extraordinary virtual experience to find inspiration, connect with creatives from around the world, and learn the best ways to bring your best ideas to life," said the giant software developer via its official MAX website.

But, here's the good news. TechTimes was able to grab an attend the exclusive conference for the Adobe MAX. Here are the new enhancements you can expect from the giant tech firm.

Adobe MAX: New Features for Photoshop and MORE!

The ongoing Adobe MAX will have more than 400 creative sessions, allowing the participants to engage with other editors, digital, and editors.

On the other hand, you can also get a chance to interact with other experts in social media, 3D design, illustration, and other creative areas.

Meanwhile, the recent virtual meeting for Adobe MAX creative conference also confirmed the new features for the company's popular editing tools, such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. Here are some of them:

Premiere Pro

Remix can recompose music files in the editing section of Premiere Pro. Enhances the audio transition without the need for manual editing.

Offer Simply Sequence, offering you a cleaner editing output. This means that the Premiere pro would now be less messy compared to the previous version.

Adobe Lightroom

Offers masking layer for focused editing. These masked can also be inverted to exclude the part that doesn't need to be edited.

New AI-powered recommended presets.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Consumers can now access edited photos and leave comments, just like in Google Docs. They can even draw in the image presented in the link and make suggestions.

Adobe is now trying to bring Creative Cloud to the web browser.

Adobe Canvas

Consumers can now collaborate with one another.

They can leave comments and pin those statements on the part they are referring to. Even when the object is moved to other areas, the comments or suggestions would stay there.

Adobe Photoshop

PS can now easily mix landscape using landscape mixture, allowing you to have better color output.

You can now fix the actual color output in PS in the preset feature. All you need to do is edit the filter's focal point to the area that needs to be corrected.

Can transfer layers from Ai to PS easily.

Adobe MAX's Speakers

Aside from announcing new features, Adobe MAX 2021 virtual conference also invited big names in the creative industry. These include the following individuals:

Henry Golding (Actor and Producer)

Casey Neistat (YouTube Personality, Filmmaker, Vlogger, Co-Founder Beme)

Riz Ahmed (Actor, Writer, Producer, Musician)

Tilda Swinton (Hollywood Actress)

Chloe Zhao (Writer, Director, Editor, Producer, Two-time Oscar Winner)

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live" Star, Executive Producer and Star, Kenan)

If you want to see more details, all you need to do is click this link.

For more news updates about Adobe MAX and other similar virtual conferences, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

