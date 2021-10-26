Adobe has announced the simplified web versions of both Photoshop and Illustrator.

Adobe is currently accepting signups for the invite-only beta for Illustrator. The web version of Photoshop can only be used by Creative Cloud subscribers.

These simplified web versions allow users to make basic edits and leave comments. More complex edits, however, will still require users to open the Photoshop and Illustrator apps.

According to a report by The Verge, the web versions of the two popular Adobe apps let users "make changes to documents hosted in the cloud without having to download them and open up the app."

"The goal with Photoshop and Illustrator on the web is to make it easier for people you're sharing files with for review - a client, an editor, a friend - to work with you on adjustments," says the report.

A user is required to be a Creative Cloud subscriber to use the web version of Photoshop starting today, while the web version of Illustrator is an invite-only beta.

Those interested in being part of the invite-only beta for Adobe Illustrator's web version can sign up starting today via the Adobe website.

What to Expect With the Web Version of Photoshop

The web version of Adobe Photoshop is a simplified one. This means that there are a limited number of things you can do in it.

Users can leave comments, navigate layers, and make simple edits using a limited number of tools available. These tools include the eraser, selection lasso, and spot healing brush.

Complex edits that need to be done still require users to open the Photoshop app to make the changes. The simplicity of the web version, however, will probably not stay that way forever.

According to Scott Belsky, Adobe's chief product officer, as quoted by The Verge's report, "We're not bringing all the features on day one, but we really want to unlock all those basic edits that are just best done now in the browser with whoever you're working with."

Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Photoshop and Illustrator are two of Adobe's most well-known apps that are part of its Creative Cloud.

Adobe Photoshop is a photo and design software that was first released in 1990. It runs for both Mac and Windows devices, which likewise applies to Adobe Illustrator.

What makes Adobe Illustrator different from Photoshop is that Illustrator is a vector graphics editor. It was initially released in 1987.

Other apps that are part of the Adobe Creative Cloud include InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, and Acrobat DC.

