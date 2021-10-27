"A Quiet Place" fans may be waiting for news of a trilogy, but here is something that may be unexpected: the movie is getting a video game next year.

The video game is in the works. Thanks to Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME. Saber Interactive is known for its "World War Z" game.

"A Quiet Place" is a science fiction horror film released in 2018 and starred by John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. A sequel to the film was released this year and added Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the cast.

'A Quiet Place' Video Game is Scheduled for 2022

An "A Quiet Place" video game is set to be released in 2022, according to a report by IGN. Per the report, the video game will focus on an "untold story of survival in the 'A Quiet Place universe."

Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME are all currently working on the game.

There are not many details available about the video game as of press time. However, an official website for the "A Quiet Place" video game is now up and running.

According to the IGN report, the "A Quiet Place" video game will have an original story that will aim to have the same level of suspense and drama as the two movies that have been released.

'A Quiet Place'

Host your meetings and hangouts from #AQuietPlace with this A Quiet Place Part II virtual background for @Zoom_US.



Download now and tag #AQuietPlace: https://t.co/mQYidBixGE pic.twitter.com/aetE0esO1o — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) March 30, 2020

"A Quiet Place" is a science fiction horror movie co-written and directed by actor John Krasinski. Krasinksi co-wrote the film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The film was released in 2018 to critical acclaim.

The film stars Krasinski, his real-life wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. The story of the film follows the Abbott family as they struggle to survive in a world inhabited by blind aliens. These creatures can hear very well so everyone must stay quiet in order to survive.

A sequel to the movie. "A Quiet Place Part II," was released this year and added Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou to the cast.

Movies That Were Given Video Game Adaptations

While it is more common for video games to be eventually turned into movies, there are times when the opposite happens.

An example of this is 2020's "Marvel's Avengers," which was developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. This action role-playing game is based heavily on the version of the "Avengers" that appears in the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Another example of a video game based on a movie is "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." According to an article by Digital Trends, this 2019 game is actually set in between "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars Rebels."

