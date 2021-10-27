PlayStation Plus November 2021's free games have been revealed. Thanks to the latest leaks, players can now know the new titles coming to the popular gaming platform.

PS is a paid subscription service of Sony. It allows gamers to have access to multiplayer gaming and some exclusive discounts from the official PlayStation Store.

On the other hand, it also offers 100GB of cloud storage for game saves and bonus content. These include skins, in-game items, and free-to-play titles.

Now, the PlayStation Plus subscription service is confirmed to offer some new titles that would definitely excite Sony's consumers.

PlayStation Plus November 2021 Free Games

According to Forbes' latest report, a French website called "Dealabs" is the one that leaked the complete list of titles for PlayStation Plus in November 2021.

The foreign web page claimed that the following titles would be released this coming November:

"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" (PSVR)

"Knockout City" (PS5)

"Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning" (PS4)

"First Class Trouble" (PS5)

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have already shared their excitement on various social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

"I had Mafia on PS2 but never finished it and have been mulling the DE. Am in the mood for something like that so very happy with this," said one of the gamers via Express UK.

Aside from PlayStation Plus, Sony is also quite busy with its other products and services. In other news, Sony is reportedly testing a new media sharing feature for the popular PlayStation 5.

On the other hand, various rumors also stated that Sony is integrating PS5 games into ints PlayStation Now, a game streaming service for PS.

PlayStation 5 Now Offers Apple Music App

Recently, some leakers claimed that Sony is integrating the popular Apple Music app into its PS5. Now, PlayStation.Blog confirmed that the popular application is now available on the in-demand gaming console.

Sony announced that Apple Music subscribers could enjoy more than 90 million songs when using their PS5. On the other hand, they could also enjoy music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio streaming service, and other features and services.

