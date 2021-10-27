(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Microsoft Plans to Save Around 5.7 Billion Liters/Year by 2030 as Company Plans to Be 'Water Positive'

Microsoft is now planning to save around 5.7 billion liters every year as part of its plans to become "water positive" by the year 2030. The goal is also to reduce the amount of water used by the data centers by 95% by the year 2024.

Microsoft Climate Change Conference

According to the story by Engadget, ahead of the whole UN's COP26 climate change conference, which will reportedly start soon, Microsoft has revealed a number of details regarding its plans when it comes to making its data centers greener. It was stated that among the goals is reducing the total amount of water that its data centers use by 95% by 2024, which is around 5.7 billion liters every year.

It was noted that data centers usually use water to keep their servers cool. Microsoft has actually researched server performance at higher performance and was able to find that the company is actually capable of creating higher set points for a number of different climates for when certain water-based, evaporative cooling is needed in order to preserve the server's performance and reliability.

Company to Reduce Water Use

Microsoft's corporate vice president of cloud ops and innovation, Noelle Walsh, explained the capability of climates in a certain blog post. The company noted that the project, reportedly expected to be fully implemented by 2024, could completely eliminate the need to use water cooling in certain locations like Dublin, Amsterdam, Virginia, and Chicago.

It could reportedly reduce water use in certain desert data center locations just like Arizona by up to a whopping 60%. Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly continuing its research into certain liquid immersion cooling in order to reduce its whole dependency on water. A list of Microsoft models with pre-installed Windows 11 has been released, along with other details.

20% Performance Increase for Chipsets

The company noted that this 2021, it will become the first-ever cloud service provider to run two-phase liquid immersion cooling in a certain production environment. The company was looking into overclocking and found that liquid cooling can increase the performance of a number of chipsets by 20%.

It was noted that due to the efficiencies in both power and cooling that liquid cooling would afford them, it is able to unlock new potential for certain datacenter rack designs, as written by Walsh. In short, it was noted that liquid cooling paves the way for even more densely packed servers in certain smaller spaces.

'Water Positive' by 2030

This means that it will increase the capacity per square foot in a particular data center. This could also increase the ability to be able to create some smaller data centers in a number of strategic locations in the future. Microsoft Office 365 has reportedly stumbled upon a problem, but the company has provided a fix for the zero-day security flaw attacks.

This would reportedly add to the benefits of using a waterless cooling design. In late September 2021, Microsoft even announced its plans to become "water positive" by the year 2030. The data center efforts will reportedly be an important part of that particular goal.

