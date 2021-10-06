Microsoft currently has a massive sale this month of October. The company is offering some of its laptops at discounted prices. This was just confirmed a few days after it officially released its most-awaited Windows 11 desktop software version.

Specifically, since the Christmas season is just around the corner, the giant tech firm is offering its Surface and Surface Pro models at a more affordable price.

If you are one of the interested consumers, here are the discounted laptops currently available on Microsoft's official store, as provided by Digital Trends:

Surface Pro Laptops:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) (Discounted price $794)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) (Discounted price $700)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Discounted price $599)

Base Surface Laptops:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Discounted price $930)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Discounted price is $475)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Discounted price $599)

Pre-Installed Windows 11 Microsoft Laptops, Other Models

According to Windows Central, Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and HP are also offering discounted Microsoft laptops and other laptop brands.

This offer is attractive because all these laptop models are already pre-installed with Windows 11. This would definitely excite many consumers since they no longer need to install the new software version themselves manually.

On the other hand, these laptops can assure that they have the required specifications to run the latest Windows 11:

Essential HP Laptops:

HP Laptop 14

HP Laptop 15

HP Laptop 17

Microsoft Laptops:

Surface Pro 8

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Go 3

Surface Pro X

HP Spectre:

Spectre x360 16

Spectre x360 13

Spectre x360 14

Spectre x360 15

If you want to see the specific details of these laptops, all you need to do is click this link.

Installing Windows 11 Yourself

If you still have no budget to purchase a new laptop, then you can check if your PC or laptop has the required specs to run the latest Windows 11. After that, all you need to do is follow these simple steps to install the new software:

The first thing you need to do is visit Windows 11's official website. You can also check your desktop's Windows Update Settings.

Once you are there, you will see the messaging saying that your device can run the new system.

After that, all you need to do is click the "Download Now" button.

When the installation is complete, you need to restart your laptop.

For more news updates about Microsoft and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

