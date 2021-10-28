Recent Facebook Outage Baffles Many Users, DownDetector Reports

Facebook has undergone another round of outages just a few weeks after major social media apps experienced a brief downtime. According to DownDetector, many users raised their concerns about accessing the application's news feed.

Facebook Hit By Another Outage This Week

According to a report by The Sun, at around 9:00 a.m., the Facebook outage was believed to begin in the United Kingdom.

At the time of writing, DownDetector UK posted an important tweet on its official account. At 9:24 a.m. BST, people said they had started to feel that something was wrong with Facebook, the online platform tweeted.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 9:24 AM BST. https://t.co/ABn03EKomu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) October 28, 2021

Since the social media giant is off for a while, some people used other social media apps to post their concerns.

Other users believed that the problem lies in the malfunctioning servers of Facebook. However, others said that the issue could be connected to their devices.

The common reason would likely be the inability to access the website due to a weak internet connection. Herald Scotland reported that the outage lasted for eight hours.

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Drop During Facebook Outage

Earlier this month, Tech Times reported that the widespread Facebook downtime has not only left the users in disappointment. The previous situation also took a toll on the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

At the time of publication, the shares of the Facebook boss have reportedly plunged to almost 5% on Oct.4. Before Zuckerberg suffered from a sudden drop, he also encountered a 15% decrease back in September.

When Facebook took a short time out, other apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a brief downtime.

According to the social media users, they noticed that the problem happened at around 8:40 AM PT. In addition, the said apps were not functioning, according to them.

Initially, they thought it was only because of the internet, but it was the other way around.

In the same report, we wrote that the most used social media app was facing an impending boycott in November. Several advocates and organizations have joined the force for this cause.

How to Check if Instagram is Working?

Besides Facebook and WhatsApp, another famous social sharing platform Instagram became a downtime victim on Sept.2. At that time, many users said that they could not send a message or access their accounts.

Before the major outage occurred in September, there was another issue that arose in August. DownDetector said that the majority of the affected IG users lived in London.

If you want to check if the app is working, you need to follow a few steps. First, access Instagram's Help page and search for the possible options.

After that, tap the Issues, and it will show you what could be the possible causes of the problem. Make sure that your app is updated on its most recent version, as well.

