YouTube App Design Update Sees Minor UI Change | Navigation Bar Update

The YouTube app is receiving design updates bringing minor UI changes to the popular video streaming service. The navigation bar is seeing a slight change in its design, and the color of the bottom navbar is finally consistent with the other elements of the UI.

YouTube App Android

According to the story by Android Headlines, the Android version of the YouTube app does excel in many areas, but it still reportedly has a few flaws. Google is now fixing one particular design flaw with its new update.

Google is finally removing a line for the bottom bar to look even more streamlined. The Google News Telegram channel initially reported this new change. Although there is still no information as to when the new change can finally be seen on the YouTube app, it was noted that it should not take too long for it to reach certain devices.

UI Flaws for YouTube

In addition to the removal of the line at the bottom, YouTube is also going to match the color scheme for the navigation bar. For the previous versions, it was stated that the navigation bar actually had a different color than the other UI parts.

This was actually prominently visible when users would use YouTube's Dark Mode. Quite thankfully, the new update is now bringing a more uniform look to the total navbar. YouTube could reportedly push the changes as part of a new server-side update, so it might not need a full app update.

YouTube 'New to You' Tab

YouTube has recently announced a "New to you" tab for the mobile, web, and smart TV versions of the app. The feature would then help improve recommendations and provide users with content that they might not have watched before.

YouTube is now noting that it hopes that the option will help keep things "fresh." Separately, it was also noted that the streaming platform also wants to be able to enhance its credentials when it comes to the podcasting business.

Company Focuses on YouTube Podcasts

The company has just recently hired a decade-long employee at youTube, Kai Chuk, to lead its own podcast initiative. It was stated that if there is one area where the platform is still lagging, this is its podcasts. Although YouTube has definitely been a popular app worldwide, a lot of users are still not too happy with its apps. Learn more about YouTube ad blockers to help with this problem.

The company is also trying to compete with the popular short-format video app TikTok as seen with YouTube Shorts. After releasing the particular feature in many countries initially, YouTube started to roll it out globally in July 2021.

Although it is still not quite as popular as the famed TikTok, the service certainly does have its potential. It was stated that Adoption is most likely pretty decent given that YouTube Shorts already exists within the main YouTube app. The company has officially canceled YouTube rewind, but it is still coming out with an alternative.

