Tesla has debts, and there is no denying that, but Elon Musk regarded that the company always pays its debts, especially to those who are skeptical of the company's multi-million loans. No company in the industry has been self-sufficient all on itself, and some resort to loans for projects and ventures, something which the clean energy company has done.

Tesla Debts Were Paid Off

There was an online discussion that the skeptics or doubters of Tesla have been expressing their thoughts about the many debts of the company that has as much as $400 million. Here, the Tesla CEO explained that others have debts as well, but with the clean energy company, they always pay off their debts.

Debts and loans are natural in businesses, and they are given a specific time to accomplish them or pay them off as their ventures thrive or not. In Tesla's case, it was said that they had paid their debts already, despite it raking up as much as half a million dollars, as the company is known to have massive sales in terms of electric vehicles.

Tesla always pays its debts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2021

GM & Chrysler Debts Were Bailed Out

In a separate tweet, Musk revealed that GM and Chrysler also went into loaning money for their businesses, but they were bailed out of it, and this is a term that means that the debt was never paid. Musk said that all of its debts are already paid off, even the ones that came in in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The debts of Tesla were also paid off earlier than its deadline.

GM & Chrysler were bailed out (money never repaid), but Tesla was not.



Crucial Tesla investment actually came from Daimler in 2009, from which they did very well.



Tesla received govt energy efficiency loan in 2010, by which time capital markets reopened. Loan was repaid early. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2021

Tesla and its Influence in the Car Industry and Society

Tesla has a massive influence in the car industry, particularly the massive mobility of electric vehicles, which the company has started in the early 2000s. The Tesla Dojo is an example of the company's contribution to society, as it is the supercomputer that it has for its AI neural network to learn and study the autonomous driving features it has.

The electric vehicle company has a lot to offer the public, and one of it is the clean energy features of Tesla, from the electrification of cars down to the solar panels and Powerwall that helps in alternative sources. These solutions are some that came from loans and debts by the company to continue its ventures and focus on bettering the company.

That being said, Tesla has done a lot for the public in the past years, and in the present, it has focused on electric mobility, something that is a huge step for the future. The world is undergoing a massive climate crisis now, and these alternative solutions may help in reducing the carbon footprint and harming the environment as it is.

