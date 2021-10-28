Dropbox would soon bring a compatible version to the Apple M1 Silicon chip in the first half of 2022, and not just a Rosetta backward-running technology version that was intended for the Intel Macs. The announcement was clarified by its executives after a massive thread that has gone on for months already, where people asked about the features.

Dropbox Apple M1 Compatibility Coming in 2022

As revealed by the CEO of Dropbox on Twitter, there has been confusion in the thread that talked about suggestions for the cloud servicing company's next feature suggestions. Here, people have voted out for the Apple M1 integration to come to Dropbox but was initially something that it was not answered immediately.

The confusion is that the Apple M1 compatibility for Dropbox is not coming, as it relies on the Rosetta software. That being said, reports have been circling Dropbox's non-compliance, only to confirm earlier today that it would indeed have it for the Apple Silicon by the first half of 2022, and no later than that.

Dropbox's Future with Apple

Dropbox is ensuring its future with the users from Apple, particularly those that are already in the M1 Macs or the Apple Silicon chip that was changed in 2020 for its next-generation release. Apple would focus on creating their chips for the Mac, and this would not change anytime soon, with the Rosetta software also being discouraged by the Mac and wanting a version that is natively running.

Apple's Switch to M1

Apple has initially switched to the M1 last November 2020, and it was the "One More Thing" event that brought the world's first outing of the Silicon chip-powered laptop PC of the company. Before this, it relied heavily on Intel, to which the computer was more expensive and powered by the Core i-Series, the top lineup of the company.

The switch to M1 has shocked the world, and it has been the better choice, says Apple, particularly as it focused on integrating the native apps to Apple's self-created chip and software. Several studies have shown the significance of M1 as a processor, making the long-running and popular company of Intel the inferior device.

The switch to M1 was not for Apple alone but also to developers that bring applications for the Mac available on the platform. The Cupertino giant has given plenty of time for them to develop their tech under the Big Sur and M1 platforms, with some not adjusting to the new software even after almost a year since its first release.

Better late than never, as they say, as Dropbox is bringing it for the next year.

