Meta, which is formerly known as Facebook, has announced the new official name of the company for its plan to launch "Metaverse." The platform incorporates its app with the use of mixed reality.

Following the rebranding of the social media giant, a leaked photo of its upcoming smartwatch was seen on the internet. According to the image, the wearable device will have a front-facing camera which is regularly seen on smartphones.

Meta Smartwatch Leaked Features

Bloomberg is the first one to report that Meta is developing a smartwatch. According to the report, it has a built-in camera and rounded screen.

The image of the wearable gadget was reportedly discovered in an iPhone app which is used for handling Ray-Ban stories.

Judging from the leaked photo, the most interesting feature about this smartwatch is the addition of the camera on the screen's bottom. To add, a small notch is present on it.

The news site added that it is set to have a detachable wrist strap which could likely be located on the top part of the watch case. Moreover, the front-facing camera could open up new possibilities to allow video calling apps, something that Apple did not bring on its similar products.

Can Meta Smartwatch Compete With Apple Watch?

According to 9to5Mac, the report also wrote Meta's proposal to release its own smartwatch as early as next year. According to the person who knows the company's plan, there's no final decision about the further details of the wearable.

The anonymous person added that the company is currently developing three different models of the said product.

Since it is expected to be available for both Android and iOS users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks it has a chance to rival the Apple Watch.

In February, Tech Times reported that then-Facebook company was preparing to push its capability for the creation of a supplemental smartwatch. The device will have health and wellness features.

Currently, Apple Watch remains to be the best candidate among the available smartwatches in public. For years, its dominance in wearable technology has been uncontested thanks to its unique features.

By the time that Meta decides to unveil its first official smartwatch in 2022, it could potentially keep up with the next-gen Apple wearables.

For next year, the Cupertino giant is releasing three Apple Watches featuring Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and an athlete-focused model.

Apple Watch Heart Analyzer

Speaking of Apple Watch, the tech titan has launched several updates for iPhone's Heart Analyzer. Last month, we spotted a few important changes that will benefit smartwatch users.

Some new updates include improved ECG comparison view, revamped calendar view, updated Heart Home look, respiratory rate support, and Smart Heart Rate recovery, to name a few.

If you want to download this necessary app for health tech improvement, you can install this cardio monitor by clicking here. It is available for iPhone and Apple Watch users.

