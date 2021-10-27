(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Apple Watch app

Apple Watch health alerts are very helpful. There are a lot of useful features that you can enable so you can use the watch to its full potential.

Apple Watch Health Notifications

Before diving in, it is important to note that Apple Watch is not a replacement for doctors. The notifications are there to give you the monitoring that you will need in order to stay healthy and safe.

Fall Detection

If you have suffered a hard fall before, you can enable the fall detection feature on your Apple Watch to alert the people close to you and request emergency services for help.

The feature is available for those 18 years old and above, and for users over 55 years old, the feature is enabled by default.

Heart Rate

The Apple Watch can alert you about your heart rate, especially if it is too high or low. For example, you can get an alert if you are sedentary and your heart rate jumps more than 120 beats per minute or BPM.

If this is not normal for you, you can consider going to your doctor to get tested.

Cardio Fitness

The Apple Watch determines your cardio fitness with a measurement of your VO2 Max. If you are wondering what your cardio fitness score means, you can check the metric on LifeHack.

While the metric is not a measure of your overall fitness, it is a good idea to keep a close eye on your fitness.

Irregular Rhythm

The Apple Watch can monitor your heartbeat to detect irregular rhythm, which indicates a medical condition known as Afib or atrial fibrillation. If you do get this alert from your Watch, it is an indication that you need to consult your doctor.

Handwashing Timer

Adopting a better hygiene habit is always a good practice, and the Apple Watch can help you with your journey with its amazing 20-second timer that can help you wash your hands properly, according to Apple Insider.

You can set up this notification by going to the Watch app and enabling the Handwashing Timer under Handwashing.

Breathe Rate

A simple breathing exercise can help reduce your stress levels. The Apple Watch is capable of sending alerts for it by default, but you need to take a minute to customize your breathing rate first.

You can select between four and 10 breaths per minute, depending on the capacity of your lung. Some people find it a lot easier to inhale and exhale slowly, according to Mashable.

If you are one of them, you need to lower the number of breaths per minute. If not, then you can increase the number of breaths.

Environment Sound Measurements

If you are constantly around a noisy environment, it can harm your hearing. Thankfully, you can use your Apple Watch to figure out if you are exposed to extreme noise levels and avoid too loud areas.

In order to enable the alerts, go to Noise on the Watch app and enable Environmental Sound Measurements.

The watch also changes the threshold for alerts based on what you choose. If you chose 110 decibels, then the daily limit for an alert is only three minutes. But if you decide on 80 decibels, then the daily limit goes up to at least five and a half hours.

