Hotmart, a global technology company focused on the Creator Economy, announced the official integration of its platform with WhatsApp to streamline customer relationships between content creators and their audience, improving buyer experience and increasing sales. The launch is part of the company's strategy to offer a complete ecosystem of solutions for creating, selling, and buying digital products.

"We are always listening to the content creators community and looking for ways to make their journey easier and improve their audience's experience," said Renato Sacramento, Vice President of Products at Hotmart. "With this integration, we want to offer greater freedom and autonomy - which are important pillars of our operation - for our clients to manage their businesses."

Available worldwide, the WhatsApp integration allows creators to chat with their audience, even while they are still potential buyers, using a tool they are already familiar with, and that has two billion users around the globe. Currently, 85% of the traffic on Hotmart's checkout pages comes from mobile phones. Therefore, using technology that is widespread among consumers, simplifies the buyer's journey by integrating channels.

"Content creators can have a verified account on WhatsApp without leaving Hotmart. It is a great opportunity to carry out more personalized conversations with buyers throughout their journey and, at the same time, optimize the sales process," says Rodrigo Toscano, Business Development Manager for Latam at WhatsApp for Business.

In order to implement the WhatsApp API, create and send message templates to buyers, creators do not need programming skills or help from IT professionals. Hotmart has prepared documentation with instructions on using the service, which can be accessed directly on the Hotmart dashboard. The integration will be available in November, but creators can already sign up for the new feature through the link: Hotmart WhatsApp.

