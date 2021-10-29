A new Google Tensor 2 chip evidence has appeared on some Pixel 6 apps, suggesting that the new version of the search engine giant's in-house SoC (system on chip) could arrive sooner than expected.

The latest Tensor chipset is specifically developed by Google to power its gadgets, much like why Apple created its advanced M1 SoC. Before this new in-house chip arrived, the giant tech creator relied on the chipset models provided by Qualcomm.

On the other hand, Google explained that its Tensor processor uses machine learning technology to enhance photos. Aside from this, the search engine giant also demoed how its in-house SoC model can power up the features offered by Pixel 6.

These include more accurate face detection, as well as Motion Mode function. Based on these details, the new Tensor SoC could definitely compete with other processors. Its predecessor, the 2nd-gen Tensor, might even be more efficient.

New Google Tensor 2 Evidence Appears

According to Pocket Lint's latest report, Tensor 2's code-name "Cloudripper" was spotted in some app codes on the new Google Pixel 6.

However, some experts explained that the spotted code-name is not for the actual chipset model. They believe that the "Cloudripper" is for the developer board that the new Tensor 2 is installed on.

Although this is the case, some leakers confirmed that they also saw the code "GS201," which serves as another strong evidence for the arrival of Tensor 1's predecessor.

Aside from Tensor 2, Google is also working on its other existing and upcoming products and services. Recently, we reported that Google Stadia is allowing gamers to give access to its games by licensing third-party companies.

Meanwhile, the search engine giant enhanced its Google Pixel smartphones to have a feature, which can provide the estimated call time before consumers connect to a customer representative.

Google Pixel 7 To Have the New Tensor 2?

WCCF Tech reported that the new Tensor 2 chipset could be integrated into the upcoming Google Pixel 7, as well as the Pixel 7 Pro model.

Speculations stated that the leaked code-name "GS201" suggests that the 2nd-generation Tensor processor is specifically for the predecessor of Pixel 6, especially since this smartphone's Tensor version has the code-name "GS101."

As of the moment, all these details are still rumors. You still need to wait for Google's official confirmations before making any conclusion.

For more news updates about Google Tensor 2 and other advanced SoC models, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

