Google Photos will soon make the "Locked Folders" feature available on the iOS app. This security feature will allow the users to lock their private pictures through a password-dependent folder.

'Locked Folders' Feature is Coming to iOS

According to the report by The Verge on Friday, Oct.29, Google is now preparing to expand its special feature for the safe storage of users' most sensitive images. The "Locked Folders" Feature is said to become available for iOS users "early next year."

Originally, this privacy-focused capability is only exclusive to Google Pixel phones. Besides the use of passcode, videos and images can also be saved through a fingerprint scan.

What's interesting about this feature is its extra protection against privacy invasion. When your photos are inside the folder, they will remain hidden for the viewer. This means that your sensitive media will not appear on the user's screen on the Google Photos app.

Users should also take note that any media backups made in the "Locked Folder" will be immediately removed from the servers. Moreover, the search engine giant said that its security service will be a safe place to treasure life's memories.

This feature stood out because of its encryption, as Google announced. This capability suits the demand of the users to safeguard the pictures that they want to preserve or share.

Google Photos Data Leak

Even though Google's strong reinforcement for privacy, about 100,000 users were reportedly involved in a massive leak. At that time, many private videos of the individuals have been accidentally shared with strangers because of a technical glitch.

At the moment, Apple has not yet released a similar feature that Google created. While iOS features a "Hidden" folder in the main library of photos, this won't totally secure the user's images.

They might be hidden for some time, but through the use of third-party apps, anyone can see what's inside it, according to Macrumors.

Meanwhile, Google One added a new monthly plan which features up to 5TB storage for only $24.99. For the additional storage of 100 GB, the price of the service will begin at a monthly value of $1.99.

If you want to opt for the 200 GB option, you can pay $2.99 per month. The 2TB version is available for $9.99.

When it comes to its VPN service, the company is planning to expand it across 10 countries for this week. Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Austria, and Belgium are the covered areas of the expansion.

Google Photos Door-to-Door Service

Last month, Google said that it will now let its customers order prints in the country. Through Google Photos, shipping one's photograph is just one step away from your door.

Apart from these changes, the firm also brought new sizes for photo prints.

