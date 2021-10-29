Microsoft's Two Hat acquisition could provide a better gaming experience, as well as expand the manufacturer's consumer services.

"Today, we are excited to announce that Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a leading content moderation solution provider offering protection measures for online communities with a vision to build better experiences for everyone," said Microsoft via its official blog post.

The latest collaboration of Microsoft and Two Hat is expected to prevent harmful content in Xbox platforms. The new acquisition is currently a major deal since Two Hat is a content moderation provider that has been operating since 2012, as reported by The Verge.

This is not the first time that the two tech firms worked together. But, the latest is a different one since Two Hat would be completely under Microsoft instead of just being a partner of the manufacturer.

Microsoft's Two Hat Acquisition

According to Microsoft Blog Post's latest report, Two Hat's role under the giant software company is essential since it would further enhance Microsoft's first-party content moderation.

Also Read: Microsoft Claims New Russia-Linked Cyberattacks Target US | 22,000 Malicious Activities Already Take Place?

This effort would combine both of the companies' research capabilities, innovative technology, highly skilled teams, as well as the most complete could infrastructure.

On the other hand, Two Hat said that they are thrilled since being under Microsoft would improve their shared visions, leading to healthier, safer, and inclusive online spaces.

Microsoft and Two Hat are not the only companies combining their expertise. Recently, we reported that IBM and McDonalds also partnered with one another to release a new automated voice recording system for drive-thru stations.

Meanwhile, Verizon also teamed up with the giant retailer, Amazon. This new partnership is expected to widen wireless broadband services to rural areas.

Why Two Hat Would Be Helpful

Since Two Hat is a moderation service provider, it can filter billions of user interactions on a platform. These activities include those seen in images, usernames, videos, messages, and other content.

The giant content moderator can do this using artificial intelligence technology, allowing Microsoft to identify and prevent more harmful Xbox content.

For more news updates about Microsoft and its upcoming partnerships, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Microsoft Plans to Save Around 5.7 Billion Liters/Year by 2030 as Company Plans to Be 'Water Positive'

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.