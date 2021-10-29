"League of Legends" Season 12 is claimed to release some buffs for the support/AD character, Senna. If this is true, then her skill adjustments could arrive as early as Nov. 17, which is the expected start date of "LoL" Preseason 12.

As of the moment, many leakers already provided some details about the new version of the Summoner's Rift. They explained that Riot Games would release some major in-game enhancements, such as item upgrades, as well as new dragon buffs: Chemtech and Hextech.

On the other hand, the giant title creator is also planning to release some new skins depending on your final rank output. Now, speculations about Senna are circulating on the internet, claiming that Riot Games is eyeing some massive buffs.

Released back in 2019, Senna served as a marksman. However, lots of gamers prefer to use her as a support champion. Although she is quite versatile, the item adjustments and new heroes greatly affected her, decreasing her win rate.

'League of Legends' Season 12

According to Dexerto's latest report, Riot Games' upcoming buffs for Senna would help the support hero get back its popularity in the upcoming "League of Legends" Season 12.

For the past few months, the win rate of this ADR hero has been on the low side since she can easily be countered using any heroes.

Players can actually do this using the right items. Right, one of the best items you can use for Senna is the Glacial Augment, which is also expected to have some major enhancements.

When it comes to her skills, it is still unknown what abilities would be changed or how OP would they be in the upcoming "League of Legends" Season 12.

Aside from Senna, Riot Games is also adjusting some characters before the upcoming version of the Summoner's Rift arrives. These include the recent Vex Nerf in "League of Legends" Patch 11.19.

Meanwhile, it was also mentioned above that the new Chemtech and Hextech Dragons would arrive in the new Season 12. You can click this link to see more details about the report.

Best Counters Against Senna

Since Senna's skill adjustments are said to be buffs, this means that her abilities would be stronger. If you think you would have a hard time against her this coming Season 12, you can check the best counters provided by RankedBoost below, as well as their chances of winning against the support hero:

Sona (53%)

Bard (51%)

Nami (52%)

Brand (51%)

Zyra (50%)

For more news updates about "League of Legends" Season 12 and its upcoming enhancements, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

