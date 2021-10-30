"Roblox" is down, and as of this writing, it's been down for over 24 hours.

The massively popular online game creation platform went offline recently, reports Eurogamer. For now, the developers are acknowledging the outage, and are promising that they're working to restore everything:

We know you’re having issues using Roblox right now.



We’re sorry and working hard to get things back to normal. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 29, 2021

Right after the first tweet announcing that "Roblox" just went offline, it seems the restoration of services also experienced a delay.

According to the devs, they confirm that the outage "is not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform. That's because there were people theorizing that "Roblox '' servers are down because of a deal they made with fast food chain Chipotle.

The event, according to GameRant, stated that a total of 30,000 "Roblox" players would be entitled to get a free burrito if they visited the game's site at specific times.

As such, many people are speculating that the reason "Roblox" servers are down is because they were somehow "overwhelmed" by the demand of people clamoring for free Chipotle burritos.

But ever since "Roblox" games went down, parents are also apparently having a nightmare.

As per the original Eurogamer report, many parents have been posting on social media complaining about their kids, who are in turn complaining about not being able to play "Roblox."

Some parents are even saying that their children are "furious" about "Roblox" games being down.

Read also: Roblox Launches Age Verification Process for Spatial Voice on User-Generated Content

Why Is Roblox So Popular With Children?

"Roblox" is widely popular among kids today, and as such these parents freaking out because their children are freaking out makes a bit of sense. But why is this game creation platform beloved in the first place?

To understand, you'll need to understand what the platform really is. Simply put, it's an online platform where budding game developers can share their playable games to a global community, writes The Conversation.

And it's these user-created games that are seemingly popular with kids, because there's literally every single game you can think of available on it. Most of these games are child-friendly and not the kind of titles you'll normally get from video game store shelves or online platforms such as Steam and Epic Games.

The game's popularity reached one of its highest peaks recently: last year, it claimed to have averaged 32.6 million active users, according to a document published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

'Roblox' And Concerns About Children's Safety

The massive popularity of this game creation platform also has its downsides. Aside from the almost endless array of games for children to pick up on, there's also been a lot of not-so-good ones.

Specifically, NSFW and explicit content have been found lurking in the game platform's servers, which got a lot of parents up in arms concerned about their children's safety.

This is why "Roblox" actually has a dedicated page for parents who might think to introduce it to their kids in the future. The page details specific settings they can tweak to make sure that the young ones don't see things they're not supposed to, for one.

Related: Roblox Fans Buy Virtual Gucci Bags for More Than the Price of the Actual Purses

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.