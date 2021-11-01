Instagram has released the "Add Yours" feature for everyone around the world to use and experience, and it would create a public thread for stories of different people to go around. The feature creates an engagement for all users and can potentially help in connecting to others but not necessarily compromise their privacy settings.

Instagram 'Add Yours' Feature Releases

Instagram has recently revealed via a Twitter post that it has already made the "Add Yours" function available to everyone on its global release earlier today. The focus of Add Yours is to engage the community and have them share photos or videos that are asked by the theme seen on the sticker.

Clicking the sticker would automatically take a person to their Instagram Story creation mode, and here, they can decide to take a live photo or video or have a readily-available media for use. The sticker would still appear in one's Story automatically, where they could reposition.

After the post, one's followers can do the same thing and add it to their story, hence it is referred to as a public story thread.

Instagram Story Threads

Initially, there was a trend where people would have to tag three, five or ten people and have a certain theme going around, like baby photos or a photo of your favorite squad. However, this changes now with the "Add Yours" sticker, as clicking it can toggle one's participation and need not tag others to keep it going.

Add Yours does not need a person to have a public profile for this to work. The feature comes after the release of links in IG Stories, a place where people can insert links and give their followers a chance to follow or view them.

Instagram Story

Instagram has debuted different features for its Stories in the past years already, especially since it started featuring the 24-hour expiring function to showcase a person's life last August 2016. Since then, it has evolved to be one of the most popular platforms to showcase one's day to their followers instead of posting an update via their feed.

Since then, the Stories function has evolved and added different features online. One of them is the "Quiz", where they can engage followers in answering questions about themselves or facts that would have the correct answer revealed afterward.

Additionally, the Stories has also brought product or brand tagged posts on the disappearing media, where they can show their fit for the day or from what shop a certain item came from.

The many features of the Instagram Story have made it one of the most popular social media with the feature of disappearing media in the present. Its counterparts and copycats have all come and gone, with some being removed off their platform. The reach of Instagram is massive, and it remains a social media where people can showcase their lives to their followers, especially with the new thread feature.

