Elon Musk's name is yet again used in another Bitcoin scam, and this time, it is due to a wrongly verified fake account by Meta's Facebook, where it enabled the fan account. It was said that Facebook is experiencing a hard time with regards to verifying its users, just like Twitter, whose verification process was the center of disputes and problems.

Meta: Facebook Wrongly Verifies Fake Elon Musk Account

The Verge initially reported that a fake Elon Musk page on Meta's Facebook had been verified by the company, despite it being an obvious dupe of Musk's real account. It posts several of the tweets from the official Twitter page of Elon Musk, as well as photos and updates of the Tesla CEO, to its Facebook platform.

The fake Facebook account of Elon Musk is still up but was said to have been taken down by its original user. The page garnered 154,000 likes and has a label of being a "Public Figure" similar to legitimate accounts. The mirrored Status Updates of the fake Elon take his legitimate tweets, and some people celebrate it with him, unaware of it being a dupe.

Bitcoin Scam and Verification Issues

It was said that the fake account is based in Egypt and has the URL "https://facebook.com/ElonMuskoffici" which further shows its fake nature. In between the mirrored tweets are several invitations to Bitcoin scamming websites that promise twice the cryptocurrency they have invested in the site.

The status of these Bitcoin scams is a trap, something to lure those who believe that it is the Tesla CEO's account.

Fake Elon Musk's Bitcoin Scam

The name of the popular Tesla CEO has been involved in different Bitcoin scams and fraudulent acts before, and this is because of the popularity that the billionaire has, especially with its side on cryptocurrency. Once there was a fake BTC giveaway website where it was said that Elon Musk would shoulder in giving away 10x the amount of the top cryptocurrency after investing.

However, that is not true, as Musk, Tesla, or SpaceX are not hosting any Bitcoin giveaway promo and are not allowing people to invest their cryptocurrency in the company and have ten times more of their investment. Musk and Tesla were once accepting Bitcoin to trade stocks and buy EVs of the car company, but that has been shut off due to the coal mining abuse of the BTC industry.

Despite the many Bitcoin scams present in the world, people should be more vigilant in their purchases of the coins, as a lot of opportunists and threat actors prey on those who want to earn via cryptocurrency. Scams involving massive names in the industry like Elon Musk would always be present in the industry, and it may be so that social media companies are verifying them.

However, people should be more alert in things like these.

