Notability users are raising their concerns over the sudden switching of the app to a subscription-based version. The changes would also bring important adjustments, including limiting some of the key features that were once made available to the application.

Recently, some people who have been utilizing the note-taking app for a long time complained about its "freemium" model. Let's take a look at some issues driven by the recent implementation.

Notability 11.0 Changes

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Notability said that it would transition to the "freemium" model to make it available for free for all users. However, it's important to note that not all necessary features will be covered in the latest update.

For you to access the app's 11.0 version, there's a requirement that you need to comply with. You need to pay an annual subscription fee of $14.99. By doing this, you can now take notes with no limitation, thus unlocking essential capabilities that will be counted as in-app purchases.

The report also said that the major features would be deemed inaccessible after a year for the current users. To use the features again, they will be forced to pay for the new subscription.

In line with the release of Notability Gallery, the update also brought some most requested features in the app, including the enhanced page manager, hand-crafted templates, and flexible organization.

Frustrated Notability Users on Twitter and Reddit

From another report by Macrumors on Tuesday, Nov.2, many Notability users have grown annoyed over the latest move made in the note-scribbling application. Apparently, Twitter and Reddit became venting places for the customers' concerns.

One Twitter user posted the recently-added features on the app, yet he highlighted that Notability would only force him to a subscription scheme.

Another wrote that he was very disappointed about the absence of grandfathering following the subscription model implementation. Despite purchasing the previous version in 2015, the current version no longer offers user-friendly features to the users.

Still, one tweeted that Notability should focus more on developing its features than making more money.

Congrats, I really loved notability and convinced multiple friends to purchase it. Now I feel bad about having them ripped in with me. Maybe you should have focused more on developing features, that users can use without paying for them, instead of just making more money. — Benedict (@Benedict_Sth) November 1, 2021

On top of these concerns, the recent move has also reportedly violated Apple's App Store Review Guidelines. According to this, if the company is shifting to enable a subscription-based model, the early features should still remain accessible for the existing users who have purchased the premium version.

Amid the controversy surrounding the app, Notability remains to be a highly-rated application on the App Store. It was also included in Apple's Editor Choice spot.

The app continues to help teachers and students with their assignments, projects, and other school-related activities. To add, Notability excels in taking notes, drawing, and even creating a journal.

Somehow, it is comparable to GoodNotes, which could now be bought on the App Store for $7.99.

