Firefox 94 Mobile Update | Old Tabs Become 'Inactive' After 14 Days while Picking Them Up Becomes Easier

Firefox 94 is now releasing a new mobile update. Old tabs are now expected to become "inactive" after being left on for 14 days, and picking them up will become much easier. The new feature makes it easier for users to pick up where they left off.

Mozilla Firefox 94 for iOS and Android

According to the story by Engadget, Mozilla has reportedly rolled out Firefox 94 for both iOS and Android. This would reportedly come with a new homepage that reportedly makes it much easier to go back to what users were doing before they decided to close down the app.

In its recent announcement, the organization noted that it wanted to lift that really heavy mental burden for those that still have to remember to finish certain halfway-read articles or other vacation research. This will be until users are finally ready to finish them.

Firefox Browser on Desktop

It was stated that the new homepage already has an easy way to jump right back into users' last open tab. It will then reportedly contain most of the users' recently saved bookmarks. It was noted that there would be no need to go to the bookmarks menu or even access their browsing history anymore.

This is if users would just want to access the last bookmarks that they have either saved or viewed. If users have a Firefox account and use the Firefox browser on desktop, it will also include the most recently saved bookmarks. For those that want a less-cluttered approach, here's how to remove search suggestions on Firefox desktop and smartphone versions.

How to Access Bookmarks Easily

It was stated that the most recently saved bookmarks on the desktop will also be added to the user's mobile homepage. Furthermore, users can quickly access all of the bookmarks by simply clicking on the Show All option. For those not yet sold out with Firefox, check out the best Android apps for web browsing in 2021.

The brand new homepage for Android also reportedly has the ability to group certain search queries based on topic. This would mean that if users are looking up things for a potential upcoming vacation, the browser will now group and list the results that users can access instead of opening them through different tabs.

Inactive After 14 Days

In order to keep things clean, it was noted that those groups of information will only be available for users within 14 days, as per Mozilla. When it comes to keeping things really clutter-free, the brand new Firefox will now mark certain tabs as "inactive" if users decide not to use them after 14 days.

It was stated that users can still simply go back to them after this. They will, however, no longer clutter the user's view. This is similar to topic grouping and the feature is still only available on Android for now. The said feature is expected to arrive on iOS sometime in the coming months.

