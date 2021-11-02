"League of Legends" Patch 11.22, which focuses on balancing heroes, as well as offering other in-game enhancements, is about to arrive.

Riot Games announced that the new version of the Summoner's Rift is expected to hit the servers across the globe this coming Nov. 3. However, the giant game publisher hasn't confirmed the exact maintenance time yet.

But, if the company follows its pattern, players can expect "League of Legends" to start its maintenance at around 3:00 a.m. PT for NA servers, 3:00 a.m. CET for EUNE serves, and 5:00 a.m. UK time for EUW servers.

This means that gamers need to wait around three hours before playing "LoL" once Patch 11.22 is being released in PBE.

'League of Legends' Patch 11.22 Nerfed, Buffed Heroes

According to Dot Esports' latest report, Riot Games will nerf Graves, Qiyana, Maokai, and other OP champs. Meanwhile, Kayn, Kalista, and Akali would have their skills enhanced or buffed.

To give you more idea, here are the exact ability changes these heroes would have:

KALISTA (Third Skill/E)

Old: DAMAGE RATIO 60% AD

New: DAMAGE RATIO 70% AD

AKALI (Passive Skill)

Old: DAMAGE 29-170 (based on level) (+40% AP)

NEW: DAMAGE 35-182 (based on level) (+55% AP)

GRAVES (Passive Skill)

Old: BASE DAMAGE PER CRITICAL STRIKE PELLET 30% bonus AD

New: BASE DAMAGE PER CRITICAL STRIKE PELLET 20% bonus AD

Aside from Graves and other heroes mentioned above, KhaZhix, Renekton, Riven, Varus, Vi, and Yuumi would also have some adjustments. You can visit Riot Games' official page to see more details about them.

Hero adjustments are not the only new things players can expect from the upcoming Patch 11.22. Riot Games also confirmed that there would also be new Dragon Buffs when the "League of Legends" 2022 Preseason arrives.

'LoL' x 'PUBG Mobile' Crossover

Meanwhile, Polygon reported that Riot Games is planning to celebrate the release of its new animated series, "Arcane," on Netflix by releasing a crossover between "League of Legends" and "PUBG Mobile."

This latest game collab is expected to offer new items, game modes, characters, as well as locations, which were featured in the "Arcane," as well as in those available on the Summoner's Rift.

But, "PUBG Mobile" hasn't announced the exact details of the partnership.

For more news updates about "League of Legends" and other popular strategy titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

