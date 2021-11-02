Griffin Davis , Tech Times

FBI says ransomware attacks could be triggered by companies as they conduct financial activities, such as stock valuation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation claimed that malicious actors are currently targeting publicly held companies, which could lead to financial exposures. 

FBI Says Ransomware Attacks Could Be Triggered by Stock Valuation and Other Financial Events
(Photo : Photo credit should read THOMAS LOHNES/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)
A stock broker looks at his screens at Frankfurt's stock exchange on September 16, 2008, as the blue chip DAX 30 was down over three percent at 1300 GMT, adding to a 2.74 percent fall the day before after US investment bank Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection. AFP PHOTO DDP/ THOMAS LOHNES GERMANY OUT

"Ransomware actors are targeting companies involved in significant, time-sensitive financial events to incentivize ransom payment by these victims," said FBI via its latest document. 

The government agency also explained that they discovered a rising threat towards companies during their financial disclosures or other similar announcements. Aside from this, the FBI said that quarterly earnings reports, as well as mandated SEC filings, M&A activity, and initial public offerings, could also trigger ransomware attacks. 

FBI's Ransomware Attack Investigation 

According to Threat Post's latest report, the FBI said that impending events such as announcements, mergers, and acquisitions could encourage ransomware gangs to conduct their malicious activities. 

FBI Says Ransomware Attacks Could Be Triggered by Stock Valuation and Other Financial Events
(Photo : Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
A particpant checks a circuit board next to an oscilloscope on the first day of the 28th Chaos Communication Congress (28C3) - Behind Enemy Lines computer hacker conference on December 27, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. The Chaos Computer Club is Europe's biggest network of computer hackers and its annual congress draws up to 3,000 participants.

Also Read: Europol Captures 12 Individuals Behind Norsk Hydro Ransomware Attack in 2019

On the other hand, the security agency said that online attackers could also adjust their ransomware attacks depending on the trend of companies' financial activities. 

This is currently a serious issue since Microsoft, Google, and other tech firms are announcing their new collaborations to enhance their services and products. 

Meanwhile, the FBI's latest report said that it doesn't encourage victims to pay the ransoms to the criminal actors. Based on the latest warning of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ransomware threat is still a major security concern across the globe. 

Recently, we reported that some residents in Ukraine and Switzerland are involved in spreading ransomware across 71 countries. 

On the other hand, various researchers predicted that ransomware attacks on the eCommerce sector could increase by 314%. 

Ransomware Operation Trends

Bank Info Security reported that there are several rising trends when it comes to ransomware attacks. These include the following: 

  • Multi-company attacks
  • Ransomware attackers usually earn less
  • Malware leaks are not that serious 
  • Stolen databases pose more threats than people expect 
  • Ransomware attackers usually rely on rebranding

For more news updates about ransomware attacks and other security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

Related Article: Ransomware Training For Employees Is Still Lacking In Most Companies

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: FBI Ransomware Attacks Stock Valuation Financial Activities