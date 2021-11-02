"World of Warcraft" players can now give Blizzard direct, in-depth feedback on the game via a new feature.

The aforementioned feature is called Community Council, which was designed by the development team to offer players a "more open" platform to discuss how to better improve "World of Warcraft" as a whole, reports For The Win.

Blizzard confirms that any WoW player can be a part of the community council. A total of 100 or so players will be selected, all of whom will gain access to a public forum where they can chat with developers directly.

Here is an official YouTube trailer announcing the feature:

The company announced this via a blog post on the official "World of Warcraft" website. There, they confirmed more details about the WoW Community Council.

Here's how the forum will work in its entirety:

All players interested in participating in the program can make submissions.

Players who get selected by the dev team will be able to post in a public discussion forum, where everyone can see their message.

Within the forum, Blizzard will ask members to directly relay their in-game experiences to the team. At times, even developers and community managers will start their own topics.

Aside from that, official developer responses and updates from the dev team will also be posted on the forum for everyone to see.

WoW Council members will have access to a private discussion room wherein they can talk amongst themselves.

Smaller groups of Council members and devs will be encouraged to make sure that all players' varying perspectives will be considered.

Applications for membership to the Community Council are now open via a special Office.com form. Go check it out if you want to try becoming a member.

What Prompted This New 'World Of Warcraft' Feature?

Considering that "World Of Warcraft" is one of Blizzard's most recognizable and profitable IPs, it makes sense for developers to introduce a community feedback feature.

They made this clear in the announcement blog, where they said that player feedback impacts every single aspect of the game as a whole. It is, however, seemingly a late addition, as per IGN: WoW was first launched 17 years ago.

Either way, it seems like this new "World Of Warcraft" feature has been a long time coming.

Other MMORPGs have already had something similar for years. According to Kotaku, "EVE Online" has something called the Council of Stellar Management, which works more or less in a similar way.

The only difference it has compared to Blizzard's Council is that the members of the "EVE Online" council are elected by the player base and not chosen by the developers.

Not The First Massive Change

For the uninitiated, Blizzard has been trying its best to contain the fallout of a recent scandal involving allegations of workplace harassment. If you remember, another company IP in "Overwatch" also introduced sweeping changes, which was tied to the controversy.

But whether this "World Of Warcraft" change is linked to the embattled studio's struggles, however, no one can say.

