WHO said that the GBS (Group B streptococcus) bacteria might be killing more babies than recently estimated. Medical experts concluded that this disease has been responsible for more than 150,000 deaths of babies every year.

However, the World Health Organization is now contradicting this record, claiming that higher numbers of deaths could be happening.

"Group B streptococcus (GBS) is an important cause of disease burden in every region worldwide, contributing to neonatal/ infant infection, deaths, disability, stillbirths, and maternal infection," said the international health organization via its latest Immunization Analysis and Insights report, which was published on Nov. 3.

Right now, WHO, CDC, and other health agencies are still battling against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If GBS becomes worst, then it would be another health crisis.

WHO Says GBS Vaccine is Urgently Needed

According to IFL Science's latest report, GBS is believed to be responsible for more than 500,000 preterm births, as well as around 46,000 stillbirths each year.

But, WHO explained that these current numbers could still be higher, especially since there are still some significant data gaps for the bacteria's current record.

The international agency added that their new finding is important since it shows that the Group B streptococcus is a major threat to babies' survival and other health once they grow up. WHO added that this bacteria could also pose other negative impacts for many families across the world.

Right now, vaccines for various bacteria and viruses are quite essential. Recently, we reported the COVID-19 vaccine for kids finally received approval from FDA.

Aside from vaccines, various professionals are finding ways on how to improve medical technologies across the globe. These include the use of renewable energy to make healthcare cheaper, allowing more people to have access to medical services.

Baby-Killing Bacteria's Other Details

Medical researchers explained that GBS is quite harmless for those who actually carry the bacteria.

They added that around 20 million pregnant women carry this disease in their private parts.

On the other hand, this bacterium is also linked to neonatal and newborn meningitis and sepsis. If you want to know more details about GBS, you can click this link.

