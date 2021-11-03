The UN World Hunger fund's "Transaction ledger" is awaited by Elon Musk and Investment Advisor CEO Ross Gerber as no list for transparency was given in an open accounting yet. The transparency list of the company was one of the conditions that Musk had asked for, especially when he was challenged by the organization to use a certain amount of his money to "end world hunger."

It has been days since the last exchange of Elon Musk and the United Nations' David Beasley, the director of the World Food Programme (WFP), regarding the transparency list that the CEO has asked for. However, it is not only Musk that awaits the list, as other CEOs would also want to see how it turns out.

CEO Ross Gerber of Investment Advisor has tagged Musk in a tweet, asking if the Tesla CEO was already sent the detailed list regarding the transactions and money trail of the United Nations. Gerber regarded that the situation seemed like a missed opportunity for the United Nations, especially as they have not yet met Musk's request.

Musk responded here by urging the UN to post its "transaction ledger" as part of the request by the Tesla CEO for transparency, as it is a non-profit organization.

Not yet. They should just post their transaction ledger. Must be somewhere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2021

UN's Response to Elon Musk

Director Beasley has also responded to Elon Musk's tweet in the past days, and it was regarding the tweet of the company is already an open book with its website, showing all its transactions or where its money goes. Beasley regarded that it already is the "open accounting" that Musk has asked for, but there was no response yet from the Tesla CEO.

WFP’s financial statements and operational documents are all public. So are our independent evaluation reports, audits & annual global/country performance reports. The last 10 years are all on https://t.co/4M623n110M. Feel free to look them up - we're an open book. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 2, 2021

Elon Musk Net Worth

In the past weeks, Tesla has already achieved more than $1 trillion in valuation, and this is from the sale of their cars, products, and technology alone. That means that the clean energy company's CEO and founder would also progress and grow in terms of money, with reports saying that he would be the world's first trillionaire in the coming years.

However, that has not come yet, and Musk's net worth is currently around $298 billion, which has a lot to go before achieving the trillion status. Nevertheless, there were reports from the United Nations which commented on the money or funds of the Tesla CEO, saying that as much as two percent of it could solve world hunger.

The CEO has commented on this and said that he would be willing to sell Tesla stocks if this was proven true, and the money gathered would be donated to the world hunger fund and UN's World Food Programme. For now, the situation awaits the request of Elon Musk before any donation from his wealth comes for the organization.

