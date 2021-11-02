YouTuber Jake Paul pledged to donate $10 million, if Elon Musk will give $6 billion to the United Nations or UN, which is only a small chunk of the net worth of the billionaire, to end the raging issue of world hunger.

YouTuber Jake Paul Urges Elon Musk to Donate $6B

The YouTuber vowed to give an additional $10 million if Musk donates to the UN, as per the report by VT.com.

On top of that, Paul is also asking for Twitter retweets of at least 690,000 for him to give his donation.

As of writing, the tweet of Paul only has retweets at around 12,000, which is still far away from the condition that he has set.

The YouTuber and now boxer went on to tag the Twitter handle of Musk in his tweet. However, the billionaire has yet to respond to Paul.

Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger



I’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2021

Elon Musk's $6B and World Hunger

The latest pronouncements of famous YouTube content creator, Jake Paul, comes after the director of the World Food Programme of UN, David Beasley, said that the CEO and Founder of Tesla only need to donate $6 billion to help millions of people who are starving.

What's more, the $6 billion donations could further prevent $42 million people across the globe from dying out of starvation, Beasley said during an interview with CNN.

Beasley went on to say that "the world's in trouble and you're telling me you can't give me 36% of your net worth increase to help the world in trouble, in times like this?"

CNN estimated in the same report that what the UN WFP director was asking only accounts for 2% of Musk's total net worth.

Elon Musk Pledges $6B

On Monday, or on Oct. 31 to be precise, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla pledged that he would be giving away $6 billion to UN WFP if the organization could provide more transparency about it.

The challenge of Musk to Beasley is transparency, asking him to publish "current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where the money goes."

It is also worth noting that the UN WFP currently has $8 billion worth of funds meant to fight the raging issue of world hunger.

