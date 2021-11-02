Teejay Boris, Tech Times

YouTuber Jake Paul pledged to donate $10 million, if Elon Musk will give $6 billion to the United Nations or UN, which is only a small chunk of the net worth of the billionaire, to end the raging issue of world hunger.

YouTuber Jake Paul Asks Elon Musk to Donate $6B to UN—So He’ll Add $10M
(Photo : by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 25: Jake Paul greets the crowd during a media workout at Cleveland Public Square prior to his August 29 fight with Tyron Woodley on August 25, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

YouTuber Jake Paul Urges Elon Musk to Donate $6B

The YouTuber vowed to give an additional $10 million if Musk donates to the UN, as per the report by VT.com.

On top of that, Paul is also asking for Twitter retweets of at least 690,000 for him to give his donation.

As of writing, the tweet of Paul only has retweets at around 12,000, which is still far away from the condition that he has set.

The YouTuber and now boxer went on to tag the Twitter handle of Musk in his tweet. However, the billionaire has yet to respond to Paul.

 

Elon Musk's $6B and World Hunger

The latest pronouncements of famous YouTube content creator, Jake Paul, comes after the director of the World Food Programme of UN, David Beasley, said that the CEO and Founder of Tesla only need to donate $6 billion to help millions of people who are starving.

YouTuber Jake Paul Asks Elon Musk to Donate $6B to UN—So He’ll Add $10M
(Photo : by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
FUERSTENWALDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday.

What's more, the $6 billion donations could further prevent $42 million people across the globe from dying out of starvation, Beasley said during an interview with CNN.

Beasley went on to say that "the world's in trouble and you're telling me you can't give me 36% of your net worth increase to help the world in trouble, in times like this?"

CNN estimated in the same report that what the UN WFP director was asking only accounts for 2% of Musk's total net worth.

Read Also: Tesla Debts Are Always Paid Off Says Elon Musk, Unlike Fossil Fuel Industry Which Are Always Bailed Out

Elon Musk Pledges $6B

On Monday, or on Oct. 31 to be precise, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla pledged that he would be giving away $6 billion to UN WFP if the organization could provide more transparency about it.

The challenge of Musk to Beasley is transparency, asking him to publish "current and proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where the money goes."

It is also worth noting that the UN WFP currently has $8 billion worth of funds meant to fight the raging issue of world hunger.

Related Article: [VIRAL] Youtuber Jake Paul Explains Arizona Looting Video: 'Strictly Documenting, Not Engaging'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: YouTube Jake Paul Elon Musk Elon Musk $6B World Hunger Elon Musk Jake Paul UN world hunger