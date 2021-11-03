Amazon's Alexa will stop its email reading feature by next week, or on Nov. 8 to be precise, which unlinks both Gmail and Outlook inbox from it.

Amazon's Alexa Will Stop Reading Your Emails

As per the report by TechHive, users from social media platforms, Twitter and Reddit, shared about the notice of Amazon for its users, saying that it is killing any access of Alexa to their email accounts.

The news outlet went on to reach out to Amazon regarding the revelation from Alexa users on social media, and one of its reps confirmed that it is legit.

The notice of Amazon to its users that were going rounds on Twitter and Reddit reads: "We're writing to inform you that beginning on November 8th, 2021, email access will no longer be supported for Alexa customers."

The support message from the tech giant further noted that as email access is going away, Alexa users "will no longer be able to link" both their emails from Google or even Microsoft.

Amazon clarified that "any linked email account(s) will automatically be unlinked."

According to the news story of BGR, Amazon also said that all of the "related email features" are affected by the latest move that will begin next week.

It means that email notifications, as well as email routines, will no longer work on Amazon's Alexa.

Not to mention that the previous feature of the Amazon virtual assistant tech that notifies users about shipping status from email inbox will stop working as well.

Alexa and Calendars

However, the warning from the tech behemoth noted that the latest move is limited to email accounts. As such, those Alexa users who paired their Outlook, Gmail, and even iCloud calendars to the device will be unaffected.

That said, Alexa users who wish to link their third-party calendars from the said platforms could still do so.

Alexa Email Reading Feature

Amazon released the feature of Alexa that read emails of its users way back in 2018. And after years of existence, the tech giant decided to bid farewell to it.

All Alexa users have to do to use the said feature is to link their email accounts to Alexa. After which, the virtual assistant could not only read their inbox, but it could also do other actions like deleting, replying, and archiving.

Why Amazon Killed Alexa Email Reading Feature

It turns out that Amazon is attributing the demise of the email reading feature of Alexa to "customer feedback," noting that the firm "regularly evaluates the features and experience available to customers."

BGR noted in the same report that some users went on to question why they need to provide Amazon any email inbox access. Some did not even know that such a feature existed in Alexa.

