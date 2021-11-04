China appears to be committed to expanding its current set of nuclear weapons. In just a few years, the country is eyeing to launch "major expansion" of its 1,000 nukes by 2030.

The announcement has alarmed the Pentagon about China's increasing military prowess.

China to Quadruple Nuclear Weapon Production

According to a report by News.com.au on Thursday, Nov.4, China is planning to create more arsenal in the next coming years. It cited that it would quadruple its nukes to 1,000 to boost its military power.

The arrival of advanced weaponry has caught a lot of attention, especially with US officials growing concerned about the current state.

Mark Milley, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General, issued a warning about this huge shift that the world has yet to see in the middle of a geopolitical battle.

This year, China might be plotting a "nuclear triad" that would bolster its nuclear weapons through various approaches. This means that the super country will not only be focused on improving land weapons but also its air and water nukes.

The growing cold war has also left the experts in deep thinking. Specifically, China has now the upper hand to win wars against dominant nations, according to the experts.

Related Article: US Hypersonic Missile Development Program Arrives! Defense Department Says 40 Tests To Be Conducted

The plan of the country involves expanding military service from 2035 through 2049. In fact, this future event would coincidentally hit the People's Republic of China's 100th anniversary.

Upon receiving the report, the Pentagon noted that this was a "significant" threat to the nation. As such, the tension could extend between China and Taiwan, which are under military pressure at the moment.

Pentagon is 'Very Concerned' Over China's Supremacy

In a recent interview with CNN, a US official said that China's decision to stockpile its nuclear weapons was "very concerning" on their part.

"The nuclear expansion that the [People's Republic of China] is undertaking is certainly very concerning to us," the senior defense official spoke.

In another article, the state-supported outlet the Global times wrote that China is committed to refraining from using nuclear weapons first hand. According to it, the country is only doing that to ease the ongoing tension with the US.

China's Hypersonic Weapon

Tech Times reported in the last two months that China cited some information about its proposed hypersonic weapon. The authorities claimed that it is strong enough to disrupt all communication lines within a 2-kilometer range.

Furthermore, it would come with a special stealth capability so that it would not be detected easily by the enemies as it approaches the target. The researchers added that it could perform better than the typical ballistic missile.

The weapon will trigger chemical bursts in a particular area through its "flux compression generator." This will deliver huge levels of energy in the form of shock waves.

Last month, we also reported that China has successfully conducted two launches for hypersonic missiles.

Read Also: China Fast Reactor 600 to be Launched in 2023, 2026 Draws International Attention

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.