Tesla FSD will have its upgrade for its NN or neural network, which would focus on "improved permanence", says Elon Musk. The current version of the FSD was shown to have excellent control over major traffic situations and roads, as it correctly identifies the stoplight, awaiting its turn to go its way, something that it previously had difficulties with.

Tesla FSD NN Upgrade with Improved Permanence

Elon Musk has teased that the FSD would soon have an upgrade of its neural network (NN) that would improve the feature's driving output and safety with regards to autonomous driving. Musk said that the upgrade would have "improved permanence," further explaining that it would have better time and space object permanence.

This only means that Musk wants a better version of the Tesla FSD to come for the public, especially as it aims for the self-driving feature to be available before the end of this year as a public release for all. Furthermore, the Tesla CEO regarded that future upgrades of the company's software would be seen by the public in the finer-grained details.

We will post finer-grained details of software improvements going forward — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2021

Tesla FSD Upgrade: What is it Lacking Now?

Currently, the Tesla FSD features are top-notch and focus on road safety that aids the self-driving program of the company to bring a person from one point to another with only its system. The FSD is one of the first generations of self-driving features, something that brings the service to aid humans. A video shown by Jon Rettinger shows how much the FSD can handle present traffic, and it brings the feature in a good light, meaning that it works as it is intended to be. However, it may be so that Musk knows that it can be improved in the coming releases.

Tesla FSD's Performance

The Tesla FSD Beta is currently at version 10.3.1, and it is the release after the faulty 10.3 that has debuted a system that was not meant for release because of its buggy features. That being said, Tesla has recalled its release and brought out the improved version of 10.3.1 to bring the safest possible release of the said feature.

The FSD has improved throughout the past months, something that it has focused on as it released the public beta a few weeks ago, bringing the driving feature for users. However, for now, the FSD remains a beta for all, and it would only select those which had perfect scores on the assessment made by Tesla to grant the driving feature.

Technology is evolving, and getting stuck with one feature would only cause people's focus to shift and look for other brands to use. Tesla is constantly upgrading the FSD to fit the driving conditions of the present road, something that would help in improving road safety and a better driving experience.

Its neural network plays an important role in controlling its features, bringing an overall improvement to the feature.

